Linton fires back against Skerrit’s “lawlessness” accusation

Opposition Leader Lennox Linton has responded to statements made by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit who on Monday night during an address to the nation called on the United Workers Party (UWP) and its leaders to put an end to the lawlessness in the country.

Linton said during a press conference held at the Prevo Cinemall on Tuesday that Roosevelt Skerrit’s attack on the people’s right to free and fair elections and his unrelenting assault on the constitutional law and good governance have provoked the people to resist, protest and demonstrate as they stand up for Dominica.”

He contends that the people of Marigot who he says have been “oppressed and abused, hated and denigrated and denied of their fair share of national resources from the Skerrit administration for 20 years,” were provoked into resistance.

“What happened in Marigot yesterday (Monday, Dec 2) didn’t start yesterday,” Linton stated. “For years since the DLP went into what is called the upgrade of the Melville Hall Airport more than 10 years ago, that problem remains and has not been corrected.”

He said no people anywhere else in Dominica have been so patient and more understanding and tolerant than the people of Marigot.

Linton stated further that the UWP is a party of peace and advocates peace, however, justice is also part of its modus operandi, ” it also informs how we operate and the people of Marigot are standing for issues of justice that need to be addressed.”

He said the justice issues for the people of Marigot are clear and need to be addressed “before we start talking about anything about peace,” adding that the UWP support peace in Marigot and everywhere else in Dominica, “but I support justice first.”

“When people stand for rights and justice, I don’t have a moral obligation to be talking about peace because I have been long enough in this world to know there really cannot have any peace without justice,” Linton declared.

Meantime, he said the UWP will contest the 2019 General Election which is due on Friday 6th December in order to protect the public interest against dictatorship in Dominica.