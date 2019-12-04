Linton fires back against Skerrit’s “lawlessness” accusation

Opposition Leader Lennox Linton has responded to statements made by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit who on Monday night during an address to the nation called on the United Workers Party (UWP) and its leaders to put an end to the lawlessness in the country.
Linton said during a press conference held at the Prevo Cinemall on Tuesday that Roosevelt Skerrit’s attack on the people’s right to free and fair elections and his unrelenting assault on the constitutional law and good governance have provoked the people to resist, protest and demonstrate as they stand up for Dominica.”
He contends that the people of Marigot who he says have been “oppressed and abused, hated and denigrated and denied of their fair share of national resources from the Skerrit administration for 20 years,” were provoked into resistance.
“What happened in Marigot yesterday (Monday, Dec 2) didn’t start yesterday,” Linton stated. “For years since the DLP went into what is called the upgrade of the Melville Hall Airport more than 10 years ago, that problem remains and has not been corrected.”
He said no people anywhere else in Dominica have been so patient and more understanding and tolerant than the people of Marigot.
Linton stated further that the UWP is a party of peace and advocates peace, however, justice is also part of its modus operandi, ” it also informs how we operate and the people of Marigot are standing for issues of justice that need to be addressed.”
He said the justice issues for the people of Marigot are clear and need to be addressed “before we start talking about anything about peace,” adding that the UWP support peace in Marigot and everywhere else in Dominica, “but I support justice first.”
“When people stand for rights and justice, I don’t have a moral obligation to be talking about peace because I have been long enough in this world to know there really cannot have any peace without justice,” Linton declared.
Meantime, he said the UWP will contest the 2019 General Election which is due on Friday 6th December in order to protect the public interest against dictatorship in Dominica.
Linton if anyone of these supporters die the blood will be on your hands. I commend the Prime Minister and the police commissioner because anywhere in the world the death toll would not be zero. This is not about passport selling or electoral reform. This is one man using his supporters to try and get into office by force. I have been following the events in Dominica and it is sad that some of the educated supporters of the UWP is not speaking out against this injustice. I am for demonstrating but this is not demonstrating. This is a very few demonstrating ignorance. You cannot bring back what fire burn, you cannot bring back the loss of a life.
With the revelations of the blatant corruption by Mr. Skerrit, why is it that not many more people are calling on him to step aside. This severely corrupt bandit should never be allowed to contest any other election in Dominica. The man is morally and ethically depraved. Seems to me that there is never a corrupt deal he can resist. The very reason that there are no electoral reforms, no raise for public servants, no intl airport, no geothermal energy, it’s all due to corruption by one man and his unscrupulous enablers. This diseased LIAR and MONEY HOARDER place of abode should be a dark, damp prison in isolation. No bona fide democratic country would have allowed a corrupt Skerrit-like figure to take further part in their political process.
Lennox you are just a puppet not a leader and all what you said there is crap!!!!!
Well spoken, Lennox. You are of course absolutely right in saying, there is no peace without justice. Skerrit better remember that and should not forget that the people of Dominica have been very patient so far with him. Also it needs to be mentioned that Skerrit is a right one to talk. May I remind him in this connection, that we are still waiting for him to account for missing CBI and PetroCaribe monies. We are also waiting for him to tell us about the diplomatic passports that he sold to criminals. The only persons in Dominica that exercise lawlessness on a daily basis are Skerrit, his ministers, the chief of police, his little gangster friends from Portsmouth and other members of the cabal. Remember his famous words: NO LAW AND NO CONSTITUTION…
Enough said!!!!
Linton if I hear my boy praise you in anyway I am putting him up for adoption. You want to lead a country that just went through two natural disaster and you are condoning your supporters burning down a village. When is common sense going to hit you and realize this is wrong. You are not destroying Marigot you are destroying the image of your country. Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere what you are promoting is wrong. If Dominicans ever make that mistake and put you in power it would be a very sad 5 years for Dominica. You have been a man of violence from the day you become the leader of the party. I thought by now you would grow into your role as leader but you are getting worse. Dominica is better off with you moving to another island. Cross Antigua on your list they don’t want you. Promote Dominica don’t help to destroy her.
From where I sit, I believe that Dr. Skerrit’s remarks are designed to raise public opinion against you and team Dominica. You see anything that happens in Dominica, Dr. Skerrit places the blame squarely on the UWP. Where in the world do you here a country’s leader calling on the leadership of the opposition to stop the unrest and civil disobedience in the country?
I believe that it is the preamble of a superficial cleverly designed plan to get the armed forces out and invite them to turn their guns on the people. He believes in so doing he will commit his criminal acts with impunity. His efforts have not gone unnoticed and the world at large is now focussed on the activities in Dominica. You have frustrated some of Dr. Skerrit’s plans.
In the Al Jazeera report, OJ spoke of Dr. Skerritt’s, Master plan. Note he has invited the RPSS but not the OAS observers. The plan may be to pay a foreign soldier to take you out!! Be careful!! He is obviously afraid of you!!
Lennox get a grip and stop this back and forth. Call your supporters and denounce violence. You doing more harm to yourself because you have not called your supporters to be peaceful. Do you remember Jehovah who gave u life? You seem to believe u are the Lord ofbthevflies. Only you matters and all you say is correct. Get off your high horses now before it is too late. God is merciful, just but he is one of wrath. You should be petitioning him in prayer not in warefare. Do you know Jehovah is one of order? Putting people at risk , the very one u want to represent you , your supporters smoking them to inhale even the young ones. Sit down and think of what u are doing. More damage than good. U know too that you have lost support & losing more as u do not denounce & stop this madness.hatred Seek God and wait on him. His timing is always right. Need to change your life and attitude. Seek Jehovah who will give u instructions with a clean heart. Emancipated yourself from thi
Linton we have worked with you at DCP,and we know you are a DISHONEST,LIAR.Your motive along is to DESTROY DOMINICA and blame DLP.Just as the disguised $470,000 money laundering,as humanitarian assistance.All the time accusing Skerrit of corruption.If you know the election will be stolen why take part.Only CON ARTIST do that.The time is coming when you will pay for your EVIL ways
As a Dominican citizen who have seen how Skerrit has deliberately and wickedly marginalised the people of Marigot in everything, I have no choice but to fully support and encourage them in the protest action..
Leadership is everything..This means that everyone matters, and noone is left out.
Neither patriot Linton nor patriot James should try to stop the protest!
Skerrit
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
Have the (TTO) Take Them Out Pill ready by the door for DLP. It is time to stick a fork in DLP, they are done. Their shelf-life has expired. DLP had reached their point of diminishing return, and it is time for them to step down.