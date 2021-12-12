UPDATE: Linton re-elected unopposed as UWP leader, new deputy elected

Lennox Linton has been re-elected unopposed as the political leader of the United Workers Party (UWP).

The new deputy leader is Francesca Joseph who contested the La Plaine constituency for the UWP in the last general election and is now a senator in the parliamentary opposition.

The election took place earlier today at the party’s annual delegates convention which, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, was held in four different locations on the island – Roseau, Wesley, Layou Valley and Castle Bruce – and linked virtually.

A source which is closely associated with the party informed Dominica News Online (DNO) that Isaac Baptiste was also re-elected unopposed, as President while Ezekiel Bazil has succeeded Hector John as Vice President of the party. According to our source, John did not seek re-election and Bazil was the only nominee for that position.

The new deputy political leader, Francesca Joseph, had to beat two other contenders – Ernie JnoFinn and Clement Marcellin – to secure that top leadership position within the UWP.

Glenroy “Soso” Cuffy is the new Public Relations Officer. He replaces Steve Benjamin and in the process, he defeated Monelle Williams who was his only rival in that election.

Nicholas George retained his position unopposed, as General Secretary; Ernie JnoFinn has been elected as Assistant General Secretary and T.C. Thomas is the new International Secretary.

Other members of the UWP executive are Alex Birmingham who held on to the position of Treasurer without opposition while Tahira Bannis was voted Assistant Treasurer.

The party’s Trustees continue to be Edison, Norris Prevost and Ron green.