Linton says a UWP government will manage the number of Haitians entering Dominica

Opposition Leader Lennox Linton has said that Dominica has the responsibility to manage the number of persons who are allowed to enter the country.

Linton was outlining the United Workers Party’s (UWP) policy on the entry of Haitian nationals into the country.

Recently, there have been concerns about the entry of an increasing number of Haitian nationals into the country.

“The Haitian nationals entering Dominica are CARICOM nationals entering Dominica and the policy will be consistent with our regional obligations under the CARICOM Treaty,” Linton said. “However, Dominica has a responsibility to manage the amount of people that can relocate from one island of the region into Dominica.”

He continued, “At a time when we are struggling to provide basic services, health and education for our people, it is simply not going to make sense for the country to have a policy that continues to allow any number [of people] to come into Dominica.”

According to Linton, that has to be looked at and that will be looked at under the UWP administration.

He made it clear that the Haitian “brothers and sisters” from CARICOM will be allowed to come into Dominica but, “we have a responsibility to manage the numbers.”

He said every country in the world has border protection responsibilities

Linton pointed out that, “very importantly,” his party will stop the US$400 payment that the Haitian nationals coming into Dominica are required to pay at the port of entry.