Linton says a UWP government will manage the number of Haitians entering Dominica

Dominica News Online - Friday, May 17th, 2019 at 3:55 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Linton speaking at a UWP press conference recently

Opposition Leader Lennox Linton has said that Dominica has the responsibility to manage the number of persons who are allowed to enter the country.

Linton was outlining the United Workers Party’s (UWP) policy on the entry of Haitian nationals into the country.

Recently, there have been concerns about the entry of an increasing number of Haitian nationals into the country.

“The Haitian nationals entering Dominica are CARICOM nationals entering Dominica and the policy will be consistent with our regional obligations under the CARICOM Treaty,” Linton said. “However, Dominica has a responsibility to manage the amount of people that can relocate from one island of the region into Dominica.”

 He continued, “At a time when we are struggling to provide basic services, health and education for our people, it is simply not going to make sense for the country to have a policy that continues to allow any number [of people] to come into Dominica.”

According to Linton, that has to be looked at and that will be looked at under the UWP administration.

He made it clear that the Haitian “brothers and sisters” from CARICOM will be allowed to come into Dominica but, “we have a responsibility to manage the numbers.”

He said every country in the world has border protection responsibilities

Linton pointed out that, “very importantly,” his party will stop the US$400 payment that the Haitian nationals coming into Dominica are required to pay at the port of entry.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.