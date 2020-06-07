Linton says police treatment of his constituent is ‘criminal and malicious’

Opposition leader and member for the Marigot constituency Lennox Linton has described the overnight detention, by police of Marigot resident, Seth Gussie, as criminal and malicious.

Gussie was picked up by the police on the morning of June 4, 2020, in connection with his role in a video in which calls were made for action to be taken against the government of Prime Minister Roosevelt.

Gussie was released the following day, without being charged.

The police, armed with a search warrant, converged on Gussie’s home in Marigot in the early hours of Thursday, June 4, and took him to police headquarters in Roseau for questioning.

In relating the events which occurred after he was brought to Roseau, Gussie stated that the investigating officer, Davidson Valarie, told him that he was going to place him in the police cell and would return during the day to question him.

“He came back after 1 pm and in the presence of my lawyer, Gildon Richards, interviewed me. I never asked him about his authority. He put me in the cell and telling me he will come back, but I know he was lying. I also met with the Deputy [Chief of Police] asking him to speak with him,” Gussie said.

He described the police cell in which he was placed as “dirty, filthy and unsanitary.”

“The place was in a mess; mosquitoes did not bite me but…the toilet and the cell conditions were just not good at all. I ask for a mop and a broom to clean up the place,” Gussie complained, stating that he was told that someone would be coming to clean the place.

He said the toilet was in an unhygienic state and there were roaches “running in the place like rain.”

“I ran to take a haircut after I was released,” Gussie revealed, adding, “I am talking the truth and was arrested for that, they cannot stop me.”

Member of Parliament for Marigot, Lennox Linton expressed his disgust with Gussie’s arrest.

“They [the police] have gone to Marigot, ransacked his home, taken him into custody and kept him in a cell at police headquarters in Roseau,” Linton said following Gussie’s release on June 5th. “He has been released and they have made no arrangement for him to go back to Marigot. The detention is an act of malice, discrimination and prejudice on the people of Marigot by the investigating officer.

The Marigot parliamentary representative took issue with the fact that Gussie had spent eight hours in police custody before he was interviewed and was then put back in the cell.

“He was kept in custody maliciously. This is evil and criminal behaviour against a citizen of the country,” Linton contended.

Gussie said he was the only person arrested in connection with the video who was kept in police custody overnight.

Gussie was the last of those involved in the video to be taken in by the police for questioning.

Like the others before, he was released without being charged pending further investigations.