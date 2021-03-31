Linton says short term contract for DPP against the law; calls for treating case to move forward

Leader of the main opposition United Workers Party (UWP), Lennox Linton, has labelled the Government of Dominica’s recent advertisement for the post of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on a short term contract as a clear intention to violate the Constitution and a plot to discontinue the criminal proceeding for the election offence of treating which the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) has ordered to trial.

The published advert invites attorneys-at-law with a minimum of ten years experience and at least seven years of practice in the criminal court, to apply for the position on contract for one year, in the first instance.

Linton is objecting to the short term contractual employment of the DPP, and a UWP media conference on Monday, referred to three (3) sections of the Dominica Constitution in support his position.

Section 88 (1) of the Constitution which states that “the Director of Public Prosecutions shall be appointed by the President acting in accordance with the advice of the Public Service Commission (after consultation with the Prime Minister),” Section 88 (6) which provides that “subject to the provisions of subsection (7) of this section, the Director of Public Prosecutions shall vacate his office when he attains the prescribed age,” and Section 88 (7) which makes it clear that “a person holding the office of Director of Public Prosecutions may be removed from office only for inability to exercise the functions of his office (whether arising from infirmity of body or mind or any other cause) or for misbehaviour and shall not be removed except in accordance with the provisions of this section.”

Linton holds the view that “the Constitution endows the Director of Public Prosecutions with independence and security of tenure to ensure that the criminal justice system operates on the principle of equality before the law and is free from political and other improper influences.”

The opposition leader noted that based on a February 2000 ruling of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) in the matter of the Attorney General of Grenada vs the Grenada Bar Association, it is now settled law that a contractual appointment to the post of Director of Public Prosecutions which limits of the term of appointment for a duration falling short of the prescribed retirement age, is unconstitutional.

“A contract granting the DPP tenure for a defined period that is incompatible with the constitutional provisions is therefore null, void and of no effect,” he said.

Further referencing the law, Linton added that a Director of Public Prosecutions working under the supervision of the Attorney General is a violation of the Constitution Section 72 (2).

He explained that the constitution provides that the Director of Public Prosecutions functions as an independent servant of the State responsible for the conduct of criminal proceedings, who is only required to entertain general or specific direction from the Attorney General in the discontinuation of criminal proceedings.

“The assignment of a DPP to work under the supervision of the Attorney General is, therefore, a violation of the Constitution,” the Opposition Leader contends. “There is absolutely no provision in the Constitution for the Attorney General to give directions to the DPP in the discharge of his constitutionally authorized responsibilities with one exception and one exception only – the discontinuation of criminal proceedings.”

With regard to the CCJ ruling on a matter of treating in connection with the 2014 elections brought by Antoine Defoe (deceased), Edingcourt St. Valle and Mervin Jno. Baptiste against DLP candidates, including Prime Minister Skerrit, Linton reiterated his party’s calls to the Government to obey the rule of law, honour the Constitutional provisions for equality before the law and withdraw immediately from their “attack on the orderly operation of the criminal justice system.”

On March 9th, 2021, the CCJ, Dominica’s final appellate court, dismissed an appeal by the DLP’s lawyers and upheld the previous ruling of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court that the District Magistrate’s Court had the authority to hear the criminal complaints about treating against the DLP members.

The CCJ order states: “The complaints filed by the Respondents and the summonses issued by the Magistrates’ Court are reinstated, and The Chief Magistrate shall proceed to assign a Magistrate to hear the complaints.”

“Twenty-one days have gone by and the Chief Magistrate is yet to obey the order of the CCJ,” the Opposition Leader noted.

He also made known his objection to a letter which attorney for the DLP, Lennox Lawrence, sent on March 24th, 2021, to the current acting DPP demanding that the matter be discontinued suggesting that there is no legal, rational, proper, moral or public interest purpose for the DPP who the DLP members brought to court as a defendant in their 2015 Judicial Review application, to accept this highly irregular request to discontinue the very case that Dominica’s final appellate court has ordered to trial.

According to Linton, such a request underlines the extent to which “the criminally accused DLP members ” have hoisted themselves above the people and the rule of law dictates that “No Law; No Constitution” will prevent them from doing whatever they want, however they want, in the abuse of public office for private gain.

“Call the case” he stressed, “Let justice come down like a river and righteousness like a mighty stream.”