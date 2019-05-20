Linton says UWP is ready to govern Dominica

Leader of the Opposition United workers Party (UWP) Lennox Linton told thousands of party supporters gathered on the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard where the party presented its election candidates to the public that his party is ready to take over governance in the country.

The UWP, Linton said, will focus on nature island citizen engagement and participation that brings government, people, businesses, civil society groups and neighborhoods in a collective effort “to make our Dominica the real, authentic one and only Nature Island of the world.”

“We will focus on good transparent and accountable government with a bias to solutions, fair treatments and positive results and just rewards for all. Your United Workers Party is the real change that Dominica is looking for,” he said.

He said the party is ready and equipped to receive the people’s mandate to lead and manage the affairs in government and they will do things differently in order to bring about real change.

“We will reduce the size of Cabinet by at least 40% and we will pursue the required constitutional amendments and enact legislation to limit the time in office for any Prime Minister to two-five year terms and we will establish a fixed date for general elections every five years,” Linton said to loud cheers and horn-blowing from party faithful.

He said a UWP government will bring an immediate end to the practice of using the resources of Dominica to benefit outside interests with multi-million dollar contracts that Dominicans are ready, willing and able to do.

Among other things, he promised to upgrade the salaries of all public officers to make them competitive to those of other OECS countries immediately, and “ensure that it makes personal economic sense to be a nurse, teacher and police officer serving the Commonwealth of Dominica.”

“All public officers serving for more than one year without an appointment will be appointed immediately to the public service. We will create a new suitable nature island economy with agriculture, tourism, renewable energy, information communication technology, and the cultural and water industry as the major pillars and grow the economy by 5-7 percent per year on average and create 12 thousand new jobs by 2025 and increase the minimum wage and old age pension by 50%,” the UWP leader stated.

He also promised to reduce the cost and maximize the ease of investing and doing business in Dominica with enactment of legislation and regulation to legalize, grow, process and export cannabis as a health and wellness product.