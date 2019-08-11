Linton seeks to clear air over ‘irresponsible’ statement about Financial Secretary

Opposition leader Lennox Linton has sought to clear the air regarding accusations by members of the government who claim that he has “hidden under the immunity of parliament to speak bad about public officers.”

In his budget speech, former UWP MP for Roseau and current Environment Minister Joseph Isaac, who crossed the floor in 2018 to the DLP, said he is disappointed that Linton has “attacked the credibility of FS Edwards and other public officers.

“Madam Speaker, if he had made that statement outside of parliament he would have been sued…his statement is irresponsible,” Isaac stated.

Hotelier and Businessman Sam Raphael on the Hot Seat of Q95 also called Linton’s comments “irresponsible”.

But at a UWP press conference last week Linton had this to say about the matter.

“For the record, Lennox Linton the leader of the parliamentary opposition and the political leader of the United Workers Party (UWP) has not, did not, and will not castigate public officers for what he knows and understands clearly to be the responsibility of ruling party politicians,” the opposition leader said.

He added, “So when I made the observation in my response to the budget that the list of 3,961 names posted in the Dominica official gazette posted February 19, 2019 was put there by the Financial Secretary (FS) Rosemound Edwards, is a statement of truth and fact an that’s all I said. I have not said that Rosemund Edwards, or any other public officer is responsible for the policies under which our passports seem to be disappearing.”