Linton welcomes construction of new Marigot hospital

Parliamentary Representative of the Marigot Constituency, Lennox Linton, has welcomed the construction of the new Marigot Hospital.

He was speaking during the debate of the Hospital Authority Bill tabled in Parliament on Monday.

“I was the first individual to point out that Dominica had enough money from its Citizenship By Investment Program to build the hospital at Marigot and therefore did not need to be waiting indefinitely on the $13.5 million that has been promised by Mexico,” Linton said while speaking during the debate of the Hospital Authority Bill in Parliament recently. “Why now would anybody want to suggest that I don’t want to see the Marigot Hospital? It is coming.”

He continued, “Call it whatever you want, it is located in Marigot and whatever name we give it, it has always been a facility in Marigot for the north east health district…That is what it has always been and I am happy to see it continuing.”

Linton commended the design and the work that has been done thus far on the new facility and said it is a major improvement on what was there before.

“I welcome the Marigot Hospital or the north east hospital into the fold of hospital facilities in the Commonwealth of Dominica,” Linton stated p0inting out that it took many years of advocacy of reminding and coming into this parliament to advocate for the construction to begin.

“I am proud today that it is happening,” he stated.

However, according to the opposition leader, he has a problem with, “the way in which we have gone about using the CBI funds to fund it, but that’s a different conversation.”