Linton welcomes construction of new Marigot hospital

Parliamentary Representative of the Marigot Constituency, Lennox Linton, has welcomed the construction of the new Marigot Hospital.
He was speaking during the debate of the Hospital Authority Bill tabled in Parliament on Monday.
“I was the first individual to point out that Dominica had enough money from its Citizenship By Investment Program to build the hospital at Marigot and therefore did not need to be waiting indefinitely on the $13.5 million that has been promised by Mexico,” Linton said while speaking during the debate of the Hospital Authority Bill in Parliament recently. “Why now would anybody want to suggest that I don’t want to see the Marigot Hospital? It is coming.”
He continued, “Call it whatever you want, it is located in Marigot and whatever name we give it, it has always been a facility in Marigot for the north east health district…That is what it has always been and I am happy to see it continuing.”
Linton commended the design and the work that has been done thus far on the new facility and said it is a major improvement on what was there before.
“I welcome the Marigot Hospital or the north east hospital into the fold of hospital facilities in the Commonwealth of Dominica,” Linton stated p0inting out that it took many years of advocacy of reminding and coming into this parliament to advocate for the construction to begin.
“I am proud today that it is happening,” he stated.
However, according to the opposition leader, he has a problem with, “the way in which we have gone about using the CBI funds to fund it, but that’s a different conversation.”
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
34 Comments
Thank you Madam/Mr D’s, for your irresponsible, Ridiculous Bla Bla Silly Talk. That’s all we hear from you.
Be reminded and advised that our well decent Hon LINTON is this exceptional Member of Parliament as Leader of the position.
We have great Respect and decency and Loyalty for Hon. Lennox Linton and his Trusted Committed Professional United Workers Party. We hope that UWP will win next election and kick Out Failed Incompetent Irrelevant Labour Party Prime Minister from our Government. ASAP.
ASAP!!!!!!!!!!!!! Do you call 4 miserable defeats meaning 20 years in length; hope for winning around 4 years to come “as soon as possible”? Good Lord!
Mr. Woof Woof, Man who Bites Dogs for its disgusting political FLEAS that you appear to appreciate on a daily basis.
You Man Barking Nonsensical Dogs, Nose sniffing all over keep Barking your usual useless commonsense waking up the Neighbours peacefully well focussed on their United Workers Party expected to be Next Government of DOMINICA. All Dogs will be locked 🔐🔐 Up in their Kennel ably supported as Security Dog officers. This is where this so called “Man Bites Dogs” will be based. It will be a Barking Fiasco getting bones to Chew?. Well…Well….Well..!!??
Our Dominica needs meaningful development and the inconsistency of this failed incompetent Skerrit Labour Government has stiffled our country’s development from moving forward towards meaningful Development and as a result this is where this Incompetent LABOUR GOVERNMENT has failed us. All we hear is about this deceitfull Red CLINIC and the ongoing poverty of our people mainly in Poor the Villages ignored by Failed…
@ds
This shows your level of ignorance and stupidity. Eddison James was only prime Minister for 4.5 years…During his reign Marigot had a functoonal hospital. Did he have to build another one? Additionally he was Dominica’s Prime Minister, not Marigot’s Primr Minister. Secondary Scho00ols were the pressing matter, and he delivered. So stop spraying on here with your arrant horse manure. Typical of Skerrits slaves who lack the ability go think.
@% You Viewsexpress, Ibo, Francisco, are all cult followers of ugly Lenny, in other words Doom losers of satanic UWP culture.
@%, so Edison James was not the Prime Minister of Marigot, but Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit is? So he doesn’t have to take care of the rest of Dominica but Eddison James did?
And what did he do? I know from personal information that he started the death of the Banana Industry; was that a good thing for the people of Dominica
How old was the Hospital in Marigot? Are you saying that it suddenly started to fall apart right into complete demise after PM Skerrit became the Prime Minister of Dominica?
Who or whatever you are, I am telling you that you have no logic, stop with your fake pretence, it ain’t working for you.
“Are you saying that it suddenly started to fall apart right into complete demise after PM Skerrit became the Prime Minister of Dominica?”
Yes, Elizabeth, the old Hospital in Marigot went into decay long after Roosevelt Skerrit became prime minister. It is not only the Marigot hospital he neglected, he and his Education Minister, the alleged abductor Petter, the one who gave you his boiled banana and salt fish, to eat and brainwash you that to this day you cutting up people for Roosevelt.
They neglected the Wesley Secondary school, to a point where the Students were standing in water when it rained.
All the windows and doors were decayed and broken!
They allow the School in Wesley to go into such dilapidated state simply because it was built by the UWP!
And be reminded, that was part of the project of building the International Airport which the UWP had in its first stage of development when the Labor Party shut it down!
Miss Elizabeth, don’t let me talk eh!
I remained absolutely baffled by partisan comments about the Marigot Hospital. Now that you have a larger jet (E175) about to commence regular flights into Melville Hall, a hospital is critical not only to provide reassurance to the traveling public should there be some type of catastrophic event, but also for members of the surrounding Marigot, Woodford Hill, Wesley area who need first class primary health cares on island. Traveling to Roseau is a nuisance and it waste time when members of the public could be triaged, treated, stabilized, and then transferred to Roseau for more advanced medical treatment. This is responsibility of the elected government in power. No fan fare here.
I live about 30 miles from Marigot, and like honourable Linton, i am happy for the hospital in this location… My problem is why did it take sj long!!!
It showed gross carelesness and dereliction of duty by the DLP to take so long to have the hospital built in this location… Remember they did already meet a functional hospital on the site upon assuming office…It’s a lazy regime that can’t prioritise!!!
Mr. Linton Sir, do you have a choice?
You are right on! The Hospital was planned for Marigot, and it is coming as planned; what else is there for you to say right now?
I hope you will be around to say the same thing about the International Airport; or will you simply hide your tail within your legs? I wonder!
If it takes as long to built this fantasy airport as it took to finally built this hospital, I predict the opening ceremony of this airport to be around 2040 conducted by the Chinese Governor Mr. Ping Pong.
That same Monday in parliament, Mr. Linton expressed his grave concern about Mr. Skerrit’s re-entering Dominica from Venezuela without observing the established protocols like everyone else has to do.
This is a serious breach as Venezuela is rife with Covid-19 cases. This man, because of his bombast, could possibly be a super spreader of the Delta variant.
Where is the article about this on DNO? I have little expectation of this happening. Your editors are too cowardly, biased and intellectually indolent to publish such an article.
It’s time for your news site to wake up and publish articles that are thought provoking that give a critical analysis as to the direction the country is heading.
Most of your articles remind me of rote learning in school. Nothing really to stimulate the brain. One just gets words uttered by someone verbatim. Check most of these articles. -Stenographic!
They are not allowed to report certain things otherwise certain advertising would be pulled. I told DNO on many occasions that they are in Skerrits pocket…
ADMIN: We have told you and the public in general that we are not in anyone’s pocket.
We believe in free speech and routinely publish facts and views that are not in the government’s or Skerrit’s favour. Consider that, we also publish comments that are not in our favour. Have you ever considered why?
We certainly do not share Ibo’s opinion above but make the effort to genuinely respect everyone’s right to free speech. We take this approach to encourage everyone to hold our society accountable – that includes us.
HON. Linton, we commend you on your efforts and interest on the overdue of the construction Of our Marigot Hospital that will also serve the surrounding villages. Well done 👍 Honourable LINTON on your efforts, commitment, that this service is welcome having been delayed by this Labour Government and its incompetent minister. We know that this is a welcome service and we Openly Welcome and appreciate the ongoing fight to get this hospital completed after the Marigot people kept on asking and seeking the reason for its delay with no follow up coming from this Failed Skerrit. We Honour and appreciate the efforts over years requesting the reason for this delay. On behalf of the Marigot people and surrounding villages we wish to commend Our Distinguished Representative Hon. Lennox Linton on his well deserved PROTEST and Effort to have the construction of our Community hospital constructed towards the service and care for all of our people.Thanks 👍 much Hon LINTON For your Services. BLESS.
Why are you not commending too for the construction of the International Airport?!
Is so you all want to take and give credit to lazy people?
It’s only taken 7 years. So far.
Hon.LENNOX LINTON, Our Distinguished Representative Formidable Leader of the Opposition and Leader of United Workers Party. This is the Person we appreciate and Speak on our Behalf in Our Parliament as this well Presented Member in Parliament.
There is alot of work to be cleaned up and beyond that to raise the profile of our People and our Peoples’ Government.
The Failure of SKERRIT and his Failed obvious Incompetent Labour Government has nothing of Substance to raise the profile of our people and our Government and our Nature Isle Dominica’.
Our Country needs an upliftment far away from this Failed Incompetent Irrelevant Visionless Skerrit as PRIME MINISTER. We need well trusted, Competent, Visionary Matured PRIME MINISTER and MINISTERS to Govern and Manahe our Government and to ensure the Respect of our Poor suffering People to be longer under SKERRIT’s Devious insulting Loyalty, rather than create this devious Red CLINIC. We must prepare our people towards meaningful…
Ha ha 🤣 now is the time ugly Lenny, and his bow – tie nose is finally getting to recognize a state- of – the – art Hospital is being built in Marigot, having said that what does one expect from ugly Lenny!
You are a career psychopath! Do you get any money from Your Master for writing such crap?
He must be trying to take the credits from our Labour representative in that constituency for the next general election–now he is trying to make the people think he is speaking for them at parliament–what a farce!
He cannot object to anything that is being done positively, there, for the next 3 years–otherwise, he will be gone forever, if it is not already too late for him.
The Margot hospital or no health facility should be reduced to rubble because of wanton neglect by a government. We will never get the statistical data on how many people have died due to the protracted delay of the re-construction of a nee hospital.to replace the original structure.
The people of Margot should be thankful to Mr. Linton for insisting, demanding and keeping the rebuilding of this facility in the news over the years. Pressure makes water climb hilly terrain.
I hope this pressure will allow water to climb down your throat for the …. you write and talk, you Ibo France. The people of Marigot only have Skerrit to thank for building a state of the art hospital. Lennox is jsut another bla bla black sheep , have you any wool? Yes sir, yes sir, 3 bag fool. One for my master Skerrit and two for Ibo France and his garbage talk.
…..and obviously ONE for this “INHUMAN”
“Man who Bites Dogs’ Shameful. Woof be Woof. Be that Intelligent Gentleman and stop this biting of the peoples’ Dogs.
Go get a Bone.
You have done exactly what I thought Linton did, which is to make the people of Marigot think that he was behind the replacement of that past hospital, but stop fooling yourselves!
Linton’s rude, conceited, and peace-disturbing wars and demands had nothing to do with it; because Edison James could have done the same thing. The hospital was already in decay when he was in authority. God will not bow down to self-pride, deceitful, and obnoxious-minded individuals such as your dear leader.
But the hospital was taken care of by His plan and through His chosen servant, who will give Him the glory.
That is the reason for the successes of Prime Minister, Sir Roosevelt Skettit and his governing body. One of those days you will have to accept that if you claim to be a God-fearing individual.
UWP could have built it
Linton, stop trying to take credit you don’t deserve. If you had your way in shutting down the CBI, Marigot would still be waiting for this hospital. If anything, Karessa should be the one taking the plaudits for working with Skerrit like an adult to make this happen. You spent your time blocking roads (like a kawat)and impeding the commencement of this project. That’s why I think come the next election Marigot should give you the boot and elect karessa instead to represent them.
Linton is not trying to take credit. Why would he? It’s YOU that tries to take credit for Skerrit and his Clowns. By the way, Linton doesn’t want to shut down the CBI program. He just wants to make it transparent and ensure that ALL proceeds are used for the good of all Dominican citizens and the country. In other words he wants to do all those things that Skerrit should do but unfortunately doesn’t. When is your master gonna account for the missing CBI billions?? See what I mean? No go and crawl back under that big rock in Skerrits backyard. People like you are just short of a few cents.
@Eagle-Eyed, wow! Wow! Wow! I always knew that there are quite some very smart-minded people in or from Dominica, that first line of yours above has proved what I believe. Way to go, my friend!
You said it perfectly! My very thought! That is why I said to him that he had no choice, otherwise he would completely, destroy his relationship with his followers of Marigot, that is if it is not already too late.
But then again, many of them are smart enough to notice what he is trying to do–let the truth be revealed.
Mr. Woof Woof, Man who Bites Dogs for its disgusting political FLEAS that you appear to appreciate on a daily basis.
You Man Barking Nonsensical Dogs, Nose sniffing all over keep Barking your usual useless commonsense waking up the Neighbours peacefully well focussed on their United Workers Party expected to be Next Government of DOMINICA. All Dogs will be locked 🔐🔐 Up in their Kennel ably supported as Security Dog officer. This is where this so called “Man Bites Dogs” will be based. It will be a Barking Fiasco getting bones to Chew?. Well…Well….Well..!!??
.
Congratulations HON. Lennox Linton, Leader of the Opposition and Our Distinguished, knowledgeable Committed Parliamentary Representative of the Marigot Constituency.
Congratulations 👏 HON. LINTON and your Team and your Efforts. We commend and ThankYou For your efforts and determination on behalf of the People of Marigot and the surrounding villages. We are happy that the Nurses, Community Nurses Doctors, And our Environmental Health Officers, Youth Officers, District Development Officers and The Village Council Chairman and His formidable members and Clerk etc. HON. Linton MUST be commended for his efforts and commitments of this project.
Good Luck 🤞😃 to all on the Construction of your Health CLINIC. PLEASE BE PROUD OF IT, EMBRACE IT, ACCOMDATE and be proud of your village, your Park Rep, this Great Formidable Parl. REP Leader of the Opposition, Our hard WORKING Hon. Lennox Linton.Good Luck 🤞 Gods Blessings 🙏. All the Best.
Your people and Patients, Nurses will be Happy.
.
He should have done that when Edison James was in power. A Prime minister from Marigot could not even build a hospital in his own constituency. What I would like to see now after the Marigot Hospital is up and running is building a similar hospital in Grandbay to serve the South and another one in Castle Bruce or Laplaine to serve the East. Makes a lot of sense. And stop giving Lennox kudos for nothing he has done. A man who was trying to burn down Marigot during the last election.
“A Prime minister from Marigot could not even build a hospital in his own constituency”.
@ds I said the same thing. That hospital was already in decay while Eddison James was the Prime Minister. And to think that after he was booted out, he went there criticizing the condition of the hospital as if it all happened after PM Skerrit went into power. Can you believe those guys?
Viewexpressed, you are nothing but a joker and a jester. Commending Lennox for what? What Honourable? A man who was all out to burn down Marigot and to impede traffic in Marigot preventing motorists from passing and preventing people from starting construction of the Marigot Hospital. When the airport is built come again with your commending the efforts of the Honourable Lennox Linton. you are nothing but a fool. When the DominicaChina Hospital is all done and operating come again with commending the efforts of the Honourable Danny Letang. The man does not live in Marigot; he dere pumping hot air at Morne Daniel. What a joke.
Who wouldnt? Whether you are DLP or UWP or whatever, it is a government’s ROLE to ensure medical serivices are properly provided to its people. Im sure all of Marigot is happy to FINALYYY get back a hospital, Especially since there has been none in close proximity to the airport. To me that was just carelessness, and laziness and possible plain wickedness on the part of the government for not having this done sooner. It seens all other miniscule projects, including building the great wall of China in Morne Daniel too precedence over this.