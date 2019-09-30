LIVE: “Civil Disobedience” action and peaceful assembly

Dominica News Online - Monday, September 30th, 2019 at 3:34 PM
DNO live at the United Worker Party Civil Disobedience Action

DNO’s live coverage of parliamentary opposition-led “peaceful assembly” in Roseau.

The Leader of the opposition, Lennox Linton has called for campaign of Civil disobedience in protest of what he alleges to be missing state funds to the tune of 1.2 billion dollars.

Peaceful gatherings have been organized for the State House, the Police Headquarters and outside the court house on the Dame Eugenia Charles boulevard.

2 Comments

  1. Vrai Den
    September 30, 2019

    Thank you DNO, much appreciated.

  2. PM is a donkey?
    September 30, 2019

    The amount of people that showed up in that civil disobedience rally is really frightening and based on that I have no doubt that Skerrit is very frightened and afraid because he sees in end is near. I mean that large crowd? On a Monday afternoon? At a time when so many people are afraid of victimization? And so many people looking for their cookout? Boy Petter St. Jean, the pastor and current minister of education, describes his boss and PM Skerrit as an “As.”. Not even A donkey Petter be St. Jean? Well, well, well well

