Live coverage of 1st meeting of Dominica Parliament after 2019 elections

The Dominica parliament meets today for the first time after the December 6th, 2019 general election which saw the Dominica Labour Party returned to office with an 18-3 majority.
Dominica News Online (DNO) joins the Government Information Service (GIS) to bring you live coverage of the proceedings.
