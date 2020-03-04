Live coverage of NEPO meeting today on Coronavirus

The National Emergency Planning Organization (NEPO) will be convening an important meeting today, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) at 2:30pm.

In attendance will be the Chairman of NEPO and Prime Minister Hon Dr Roosevelt Skerrit; Minister of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment Hon Dr Irving McIntyre; National Epidemiologist Dr Shalauddin Ahmed and other health officials as they discuss COVID-19.

Dominica News Online (DNO) joins the Office of The Prime Minister for live coverage of that meeting.