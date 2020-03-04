Live coverage of NEPO meeting today on Coronavirus

The National Emergency Planning Organization (NEPO) will be convening an important meeting today, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) at 2:30pm.
In attendance will be the Chairman of NEPO and Prime Minister Hon Dr Roosevelt Skerrit; Minister of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment Hon Dr Irving McIntyre; National Epidemiologist Dr Shalauddin Ahmed and other health officials as they discuss COVID-19.
Dominica News Online (DNO) joins the Office of The Prime Minister for live coverage of that meeting.
3 Comments
But what the hell I hearing there’s no? In a meeting of such importance those people playing politics in with it? What the hell Hon. Dr I hearing there. Stupes. They behaving as if they know the coronavirus is already here because of the carelessness of Skerrit so they trying to big him up early.. if they’re using that to play politics with tell me if the information they about to give will not be contaminated with politics
The mare fact that they addressed the Prime Minister as ” Dr Hon Roosevelt Skerrit” is enough proof that they are not genuine and as a result whatever they say will be misleading and disingenuous
I’d feel far more confident if Skerrit wasn’t involved in this..