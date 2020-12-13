LIVE from 6pm: Nine Lessons and Carols

Tune in to DNO for live coverage of the 2nd annual Nine lessons and Carols Sunday 13th December from 6pm.
The renditions come from the Parish of St. Joseph, Sisserou Singers, Convent High School Choir and Sign Language Club, Danielle Wilson, Maxine Alleyne-Esprit, and many more.
