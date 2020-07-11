LIVE: Memorial and Tribute to Michael ‘Mikey’ Bruney

DNO apologizes for being unable to bring you the memorial live. The memorial can be accessed live via zoom details below:
ZOOM Link:https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83090814923?
Password: eUVNdUdZdEFxZkxvdnpzZlY1cWVVZz09
DNO apologizes for being unable to bring you the memorial live. The memorial can be accessed live via zoom details below:
ZOOM Link:https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83090814923?
Password: eUVNdUdZdEFxZkxvdnpzZlY1cWVVZz09
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.