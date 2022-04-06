LIVE on DNO from 10am 2nd walk for peace, justice and prosperity

The second of a peaceful march by organized by Atherton Martin entitled the “March for Peace, Justice and Prosperity” takes place today.
DNO will live stream the event which is expected to run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The video link will be provided below as soon as the live begins. If you don’t see the video after 10:00 a.m., try refreshing your page.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.