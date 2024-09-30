LIVE: Press Conference with Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit
4 Comments
The PM said the “NEP monthly Budget is $5M from CBI”….. On average an NEP worker makes $800 monthly. Therefore we have approximately 6200 NEP workers…WOW!!!!…..with this we still have 40% unemployment among the young people.
Dominica is facing Economical Suicide under this GOVT and no future for the young generation.
The local journalists/reporters act like timid mice at these carefully choreographed forums organised by Roosevelt and his cult-like apostles. They don’t ask the probing questions to unearth the relevant information concerning the operation of government.
In journalism, what is most important is not the initial questions but the followup questions. Roosevelt has mastered the habit of ‘filibustering’ and avoids giving the relevant information to the question asked.
Nothing erodes democracy more than a slothful PRESS and a lethargic citizenry. Time for the press to elicit the pertinent facts regarding the governance of Dominica. A government shrouded in darkness is detrimental to the advancement of its people.
@Ibo France
We do not have real journalist on island. Only honourable Lennox Linton would force the liar called Skerrit to divulge the truth with those questions you alluded to.
@Ibo France, could you give us a sample of a question you would have asked the Prime Minister?