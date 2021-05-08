LIVE: The 2021 NLCB PanoGrama – Night 1

Dubbed the “World Cup of Steelpan” Dominican Nevin Roach Ceo of Panograma Entertainment hosts the already in progress Panograma 2021. Video below:

The lineup

May 7 May 8 May 9 Aquila Pereira (T&T) Jamel Cadette (T&T) Andre Forde (Barbados) Maurisha Potter (Antigua) Japhon Barthley (Antigua) Megan-Leigh L (T&T) Mikiel Smith (Grenada) Hanif Goodridge (T&T) Mathieu Borgne (France) Gabriel Chartrand (Canada) Samanya Brazier (Antigua) Demetre Samuel (Antigua) Shovon Brown (T&T) Douglas Dallaway (England) Vivian Williams (T&T) Carlon Lyons (T&T) Detroy Dey (Guyana) Al Alexander (St. Lucia) Matthew Kiser (US) Keishaun Julien (T&T) Deja Cain (T&T) Kevhani Greenaway (Antigua) Shaquille Forbes (T&T) Kion Robinson (T&T) Charlton Alfonso (T&T) Leroi Simmonds (US VI) David Yundi (US) Tyeesha Alexander (T&T) Dejean Cain (T&T) Earl Brooks Jr. (T&T)

The semifinals will take place on May 13 and the finals on May 22. Visit pano-grama.com for more information.