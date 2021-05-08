LIVE: The 2021 NLCB PanoGrama – Night 1

Panograma 2021 - Friday, May 7th, 2021 at 8:22 PM
Dubbed the “World Cup of Steelpan” Dominican Nevin Roach Ceo of Panograma Entertainment hosts the already in progress Panograma 2021. Video below:

The lineup

May 7May 8May 9
Aquila Pereira (T&T)Jamel Cadette (T&T)Andre Forde (Barbados)
Maurisha Potter (Antigua)Japhon Barthley (Antigua)Megan-Leigh L (T&T)
Mikiel Smith (Grenada)Hanif Goodridge (T&T)Mathieu Borgne (France)
Gabriel Chartrand (Canada)Samanya Brazier (Antigua)Demetre Samuel (Antigua)
Shovon Brown (T&T)Douglas Dallaway (England)Vivian Williams (T&T)
Carlon Lyons (T&T)Detroy Dey (Guyana)Al Alexander (St. Lucia)
Matthew Kiser (US)Keishaun Julien (T&T)Deja Cain (T&T)
Kevhani Greenaway (Antigua)Shaquille Forbes (T&T)Kion Robinson (T&T)
Charlton Alfonso (T&T)Leroi Simmonds (US VI)David Yundi (US)
Tyeesha Alexander (T&T)Dejean Cain (T&T)Earl Brooks Jr. (T&T)

The semifinals will take place on May 13 and the finals on May 22. Visit pano-grama.com for more information.

