LIVE: The 2021 NLCB PanoGrama – Night 1

Dubbed the “World Cup of Steelpan” Dominican Nevin Roach Ceo of Panograma Entertainment hosts the already in progress Panograma 2021. Video below:
The lineup
|May 7
|May 8
|May 9
|Aquila Pereira (T&T)
|Jamel Cadette (T&T)
|Andre Forde (Barbados)
|Maurisha Potter (Antigua)
|Japhon Barthley (Antigua)
|Megan-Leigh L (T&T)
|Mikiel Smith (Grenada)
|Hanif Goodridge (T&T)
|Mathieu Borgne (France)
|Gabriel Chartrand (Canada)
|Samanya Brazier (Antigua)
|Demetre Samuel (Antigua)
|Shovon Brown (T&T)
|Douglas Dallaway (England)
|Vivian Williams (T&T)
|Carlon Lyons (T&T)
|Detroy Dey (Guyana)
|Al Alexander (St. Lucia)
|Matthew Kiser (US)
|Keishaun Julien (T&T)
|Deja Cain (T&T)
|Kevhani Greenaway (Antigua)
|Shaquille Forbes (T&T)
|Kion Robinson (T&T)
|Charlton Alfonso (T&T)
|Leroi Simmonds (US VI)
|David Yundi (US)
|Tyeesha Alexander (T&T)
|Dejean Cain (T&T)
|Earl Brooks Jr. (T&T)
The semifinals will take place on May 13 and the finals on May 22. Visit pano-grama.com for more information.
