Local Christian minister to host worship and dance event

Minister Ebony Charles Vigilant, Dominica’s Nation leader for Eagles International Training Institute has once again organized a worship production under the theme “Qadosh-Ascend,” which comprises different activities for the entire weekend.

The event will feature international and regional guests as well as various worship and dance ministries in Dominica and will be held from May 31st – June 2nd, 2019.

The planned activities scheduled for the weekend include a Qadosh Fine Arts Evening at the People’s Pentecostal Church on May 31st, an island tour for nationals and non-nationals on June 1st and Qadosh Sunday Morning Service at the Wesley Pentecostal Church at 10 am on June 2nd.

Vigilant says the event and the name Qadosh were revealed to her during prayer and fasting. (Qadosh (Leviticus 20:7-33), The Hebrew word Qadosh by definition means Holy and Separated.)

She says the name Qadosh is most appropriate for this event as “the Lord is calling the bride of Christ to a place of sanctification and holiness before him. That place where our faces are turned towards him as our main source of strength and the ultimate provider.”

Vigilant believes that Qadosh also creates unity and has positively influenced persons involved as well those attending the event in the past.

She said that this year, the stage for the event has been broadened as the founders of Eagles Ministry, Drs Chris and Pamela Hardy will be present at the event.

Minister Ebony Charles-Vigilant has been trained and licensed by the parent organization Eagles International Training Institute (EITI). EITI was founded by Apostle Dr. Pamela Hardy in 2005; it was the first training program of its kind in the United States. EITI is a fully accredited Institute under Trans. World Accrediting Commission International.

There are currently 4 licensed ministers in Dominica. They are Ebony Vigilant, Jaqueline Colaire, Alana Sabaroche and Sherese Jury-Florent with others in training.

The Qadosh event will involve people from ages 3 and above of both genders in dancing, singing, choral speech, mime and more from around Dominica, the Caribbean and the USA.

According to Minister Charles-Vigilant, it promises to be a powerful and impactful production and the public is invited to attend.

She can be contacted at [email protected], ecn@eaglesiti.org or via phone at 767 612 1198/ 767 285 2539.