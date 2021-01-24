Local entrepreneur launches new local & eco lip balms

The locally made ‘Bee Natural’ Lip Balms have become a household favourite in Dominica since their launch in 2018 and are now sold in many supermarkets and pharmacies as well as being included in the guest packages at Secret Bay Resort and exported overseas.

Now, in 2021, there are some new local flavours to choose from. Terri Henry, the producer of Bee Natural products explains, “The key feature of Bee Natural products is that they always contain local Dominican beeswax. But I wanted to go a step further to create a lip balm that used even more local ingredients so I infused coconut oil with cocoa, coffee and cinnamon to formulate some very unique Nature Island flavours. They are so natural that they are actually edible although I recommend you keep them on your lips only!”

The new local lip balms stimulated collaboration with other entrepreneurs by including locally produced ‘Black Gold Cocoa Butter and Cocoa Sticks’ from Twin Islet Production and ‘Café Gummier ’ from Nature Islanders Productions. Local Annatto (roucou) oil is also featured in the balms.

Terri laments that no local vanilla was available for the product and urges any growers to get in touch for future production. She states, “It’s vital that we small-scale producers find ways to support each other and collaborate as much as possible so we can make it through the challenging times and progress together.”

Innovatively, these new lip balm flavours have been further enhanced with the introduction of new eco-friendly packaging. As Terri explains, “I always wanted to move towards a more eco-friendly packaging solution and I’m so happy that it is now available. The eco tubes are cardboard but very sturdy. They are easy to use and best of all are totally biodegradeable which is totally in sync with our national policy of reducing plastic.”

Terri says that she plans to transition to this packaging for the other lip balms in the future as consumers get used to the difference and explains that the current Bee Natural Cannabliss lip balm and a new Moringa lip balm will soon be added to the new eco tubes.

The #StrictlyLocal range of Bee Natural lip balms are currently sold at Starline Ital Restaurant on River Street and at the Zeb Kweyol shop in the Old Market. They will also be made available on Shop.dm and other retail outlets in the near future.

To find out more you can visit Bee Natural on Facebook or Instagram @beenaturalbalm