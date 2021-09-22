Local truckers, frustrated over lack of employment, plead for piece of ‘construction pie’

Frustration is reaching an all-time high over the non-inclusion of local truckers in the construction of major projects on island and according to the truckers, if this situation is not remedied, the sector will collapse.

Their issue of lack of employment spans over a decade, but according to the new president of the Tipper Truckers Association of Dominica (TTAD), Anton Laville, the situation has worsened following the passage of Hurricane Maria and fears are mounting that the members are nearing the end of their tether.

Laville told Dominica News Online (DNO) that the TTAD met with the minister for public works and the digital economy Casani Laville recently and followed his recommendation that they further engage the foreign firms on the island, to no avail.

“At this stage, there is nothing substantial for the trucker here on island as we are really not catered for,” he said. “We have no problem working with the foreigners, however, it is our country to build and we should be given the priority.”

Proof of this, Laville pointed out, was a letter requested and sent to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sotradom Jacque Gaddarkhan on January 29, 2020, expressing TTAD’s commitment to work with the company for the operation of Lot 1 (Bois Diable to Castle Bruce- segment 2), of the rehabilitation of the east coast road.

However, Laville informed DNO that since the approval of the over 100 million dollars contract funded by the World Bank for the execution of that project, Sotradom has not honoured a previous commitment made between the two parties, which the truckers association has since written to them about.

Laville said that within the past two months, TTAD has sent two letters, first requesting a meeting with the head of the company to discuss the status of the engagement of local truckers on the project, and a follow up letter dated August 28, 2021, lamenting what TTAD perceived as antipathy by Sotradom for local truckers.

“We were much surprised at the twist in your response but more by your attitude of hate for Dominican truckers and its people by extension, in the way you spued [spewed] out in your conversations to the vice president Mr. Earl Laudat in response to our letter,” the letter stated.

“We take special interest in your statement of your ability to make life difficult for Dominican truckers and even chose to give us reference by requesting that we ask the people of your native land, Guadeloupe, how difficult you can make people’s life,” It continued. “We take special interest in the fact that you say that you don’t owe the Dominican truckers anything and you are not interested in working with Dominican Truckers.”

The letter ended by requesting another meeting and an update “keeping with the spirit of the commitment given.”

Attempts by DNO to get a comment directly from Sotradom’s management were not successful but we have obtained a copy of a letter sent to TTAD by attorney Hazel Johnson on Sotradom’s behalf denying the association’s accusations that the company was “harboring hatred for Dominican truckers and Dominican people by extension.”

“This is absolutely false and is nothing more than a total exaggeration and misrepresentation of statements made by him,” the letter dated September 3, 2021, stated.

Contrary to the TTAD belief that the January 2020 letter was a dedication to engage their service, the attorney argued that the letter sent was expressly self-described as a “proposal”, and that Sotradom disagrees that any “commitment” exists between the TTAD and the company.

The association has also met with Montreal Management Consultants Est (MMCE) -the firm overseeing the construction of the international airport- and has expressed optimism that Dominican trucks will get a chance to make “a decent” income.

Laville is hopeful that as the construction progresses, consideration can be given to the truckers receiving a piece of the pie in the nation’s largest infrastructural project without having too much trouble.

“One of our biggest issues with large foreign contractors is that they expect us to be able to work at a rate that cannot be sustainable,” he said. “It is really harsh and people don’t see what is really going on with the truckers. We haven’t asked the government for a stimulus package. We have been bearing the pain figuring out that when this project comes on, we will be making some decent cash.”

As to the truckers’ next course of action, Laville says they will be meeting with the permanent secretary of public works in the near future and following that meeting, the association will hold a general meeting to plan their way forward.

“Something has to be done because at the end of the day, we are struggling; the banks are calling on us and we have to pay back those bills,” he lamented. “Confidence in the industry has been broken.”

Laville has also called for unity among truckers saying, “we can only make it together.”