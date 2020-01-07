Lockhart-Hypolite sees tourism potential in village launch of Miss Dominica contestants

Dominica News Online - Monday, January 6th, 2020 at 10:49 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Chekira Lockhart-Hypolite

The Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives, Chekira Lockhart-Hypolite, has highlighted the tourism potential for Dominica, of the village launch of the various Carnival Queen contestants.

The Roseau South MP’s comments came while addressing the launch of Miss Dominica Pageant contestant, Elnarrah Emmanuel, on Saturday.

Hypolite said the standard of the Carnival Queen show has been improving over the years.

“I want to say that we need to take these launchings of the Queen show very seriously, I believe it is a tourism product and we must do all in our power to ensure that every contestant is on a level playing field,” she stated.

She said she will be speaking to the Dominica Festival Committee and Discover Dominica Authority to thank them for their hard work over the years.

She said the standard of the Queen show is improving in terms of the production and selection of the contestants.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

11 Comments

  1. %
    January 7, 2020

    Very empty piece by of nonsense.
    Why you all people can’t prepare yourselves before going to events and talk foolishness.
    How can it be a tourism project?
    Your empty vessel!!
    Skerrit
    Whey is di money?
    Whey is di money?
    Whey is di money?

  2. viewsexpressed
    January 7, 2020

    This statement makes absolutely no sense to me.:
    “She (Chekira Lockhart-Hypolite), said she will be speaking to the Dominica Festival Committee and Discover Dominica Authority to thank them for their hard work over the years.
    She said the standard of the Queen show is improving in terms of the production and selection of the contestants.”
    So, will both these organisations who has been engaged in this activity for years will be kicked out, or will be working in partnership with Chekira? What’s going on? “thank them for their hard work over the years.” This reds to me that the current DFC and DDA, have been ceremoniously have been kicked out?
    Ebe, mi debar. Good luck people.

  3. jackarie
    January 7, 2020

    i also want to be able to land in Dominica at any time

  4. Dominican Citizen
    January 7, 2020

    The headline reads “Lockhart-Hypolite sees tourism potential in village launch of Miss Dominica contestants…” But i not seeing anything she said to support the headline… LOL!!!

    DNO did you all forget to highlight the Tourism Potential in the Village Launch of the Miss Dominica contestants that the Parliamentary Secretary in the MInistry of Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives spoke about at the village launch?

    Is that a sign of things to come… Just asking?

  5. Frank N Stein
    January 7, 2020

    A tourism product how? Please expound Miss Parl Rep

  6. Ibo France
    January 7, 2020

    Dominica, because of its natural beauty, remarkable physical features, rich cultural heritage, abundant rare species of animals and plants should be the most sought after tourist destination in the Caribbean probably the world. But, sad to say, its poor infrastructural development will continue to deprive it from becoming a competitive player in the tourist industry. Antigua & Barbuda, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Grenada and St. Lucia are light years ahead of Dominica in terms of tourist arrivals. This would never have happened if Dominica had a leader with foresight and was morally upright. The CBI money was there to invest in an international airport, modern cruise ship facilities, roads to inland tourist attractions, international and regional marketing of the country, etcetera. Due to one man’s poor vision and severe corruption the tourism sector is under water.

  7. Kalinago Justice
    January 7, 2020

    :?: It’s something else when some people can open their mouth! What tourism can that cattle market contest attract! :?: Just because a constituency of eyes and head closed slaves voted for you doesn’t mean that you are able to do anything developmental!!! That one-man corrupt rogue regime slave mentality island will continue to be a fools paradise!!!

  8. Eddy A
    January 7, 2020

    Every time that woman opens her mouth she confirms to me that she doesn’t know what she is talking about. One wonders where Skerrit finds all these empty vessels…?

    • Pipo
      January 7, 2020

      I don’t think she was selected on her brain power because if she thinks tourists would come here for the miss Dominica show she does not know the real world outside Dominica. Why would I want to come here for that, especially with the difficult and expensive access we have. Yes, we do have lovely girls but so does every other country in the world.

    • Frank N Stein
      January 8, 2020

      You are wondering where Skerrit get these people? Birds of a feather. You can stop wondering now :mrgreen: .

      • Toto
        January 8, 2020

        Well my boy, he don’t want anyone to question him even In the cabinet. Just sit there, praise him but not challenge him if you know what is good for you.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.