Lockhart-Hypolite sees tourism potential in village launch of Miss Dominica contestants

The Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives, Chekira Lockhart-Hypolite, has highlighted the tourism potential for Dominica, of the village launch of the various Carnival Queen contestants.
The Roseau South MP’s comments came while addressing the launch of Miss Dominica Pageant contestant, Elnarrah Emmanuel, on Saturday.
Hypolite said the standard of the Carnival Queen show has been improving over the years.
“I want to say that we need to take these launchings of the Queen show very seriously, I believe it is a tourism product and we must do all in our power to ensure that every contestant is on a level playing field,” she stated.
She said she will be speaking to the Dominica Festival Committee and Discover Dominica Authority to thank them for their hard work over the years.
She said the standard of the Queen show is improving in terms of the production and selection of the contestants.
11 Comments
Very empty piece by of nonsense.
Why you all people can’t prepare yourselves before going to events and talk foolishness.
How can it be a tourism project?
Your empty vessel!!
Skerrit
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
This statement makes absolutely no sense to me.:
“She (Chekira Lockhart-Hypolite), said she will be speaking to the Dominica Festival Committee and Discover Dominica Authority to thank them for their hard work over the years.
She said the standard of the Queen show is improving in terms of the production and selection of the contestants.”
So, will both these organisations who has been engaged in this activity for years will be kicked out, or will be working in partnership with Chekira? What’s going on? “thank them for their hard work over the years.” This reds to me that the current DFC and DDA, have been ceremoniously have been kicked out?
Ebe, mi debar. Good luck people.
i also want to be able to land in Dominica at any time
The headline reads “Lockhart-Hypolite sees tourism potential in village launch of Miss Dominica contestants…” But i not seeing anything she said to support the headline… LOL!!!
DNO did you all forget to highlight the Tourism Potential in the Village Launch of the Miss Dominica contestants that the Parliamentary Secretary in the MInistry of Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives spoke about at the village launch?
Is that a sign of things to come… Just asking?
A tourism product how? Please expound Miss Parl Rep
Dominica, because of its natural beauty, remarkable physical features, rich cultural heritage, abundant rare species of animals and plants should be the most sought after tourist destination in the Caribbean probably the world. But, sad to say, its poor infrastructural development will continue to deprive it from becoming a competitive player in the tourist industry. Antigua & Barbuda, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Grenada and St. Lucia are light years ahead of Dominica in terms of tourist arrivals. This would never have happened if Dominica had a leader with foresight and was morally upright. The CBI money was there to invest in an international airport, modern cruise ship facilities, roads to inland tourist attractions, international and regional marketing of the country, etcetera. Due to one man’s poor vision and severe corruption the tourism sector is under water.
It’s something else when some people can open their mouth! What tourism can that cattle market contest attract! Just because a constituency of eyes and head closed slaves voted for you doesn’t mean that you are able to do anything developmental!!! That one-man corrupt rogue regime slave mentality island will continue to be a fools paradise!!!
Every time that woman opens her mouth she confirms to me that she doesn’t know what she is talking about. One wonders where Skerrit finds all these empty vessels…?
I don’t think she was selected on her brain power because if she thinks tourists would come here for the miss Dominica show she does not know the real world outside Dominica. Why would I want to come here for that, especially with the difficult and expensive access we have. Yes, we do have lovely girls but so does every other country in the world.
You are wondering where Skerrit get these people? Birds of a feather. You can stop wondering now .
Well my boy, he don’t want anyone to question him even In the cabinet. Just sit there, praise him but not challenge him if you know what is good for you.