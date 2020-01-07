Lockhart-Hypolite sees tourism potential in village launch of Miss Dominica contestants

The Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives, Chekira Lockhart-Hypolite, has highlighted the tourism potential for Dominica, of the village launch of the various Carnival Queen contestants.

The Roseau South MP’s comments came while addressing the launch of Miss Dominica Pageant contestant, Elnarrah Emmanuel, on Saturday.

Hypolite said the standard of the Carnival Queen show has been improving over the years.

“I want to say that we need to take these launchings of the Queen show very seriously, I believe it is a tourism product and we must do all in our power to ensure that every contestant is on a level playing field,” she stated.

She said she will be speaking to the Dominica Festival Committee and Discover Dominica Authority to thank them for their hard work over the years.

She said the standard of the Queen show is improving in terms of the production and selection of the contestants.