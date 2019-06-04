Lockhart-Hypolite vows to deliver ‘progress not commess’

The Dominica Labour Party candidate for Roseau South, Chekira Lockhart-Hypolite has told constituents that a vote for her will ensure progress and not commess.

Hypolite was officially launched on the Newtown Savannah on Sunday.

She said the Roseau South Constituency lacked proper representation over the last five years and she will change that.

“I am here to deliver progress and not commess. You need representation that is strong and effective. You need representation that is competent and genuine. One that will make a difference”, she said.

Hypolite also used the opportunity to make it clear that her decision to enter the political arena is not for personal gain but a genuine desire to make a difference in the lives of people.

“We need to eliminate the dishonesty that has embarrassed us for the last five years”, she added.

She also promised to work towards uniting and reviving the Roseau South Constituency.

“My journey is based on truth and not malice and mischief”, she stated.

Meanwhile, a Roseau South Development Plan is among the things Hypolite says she will implement if she becomes the next MP for Roseau South.

“I have divided Roseau South into a seven-zone district. Each will have a construction coordinator and assistants. They will also have a team of tradesmen,” she explained.

This team, according to Hypolite, will ensure that the needs of the residents are assessed and delivered efficiently and in a transparent manner.

“No one shall be left behind”, she insisted.

Hypolite is coming up against what can be deemed tough competition from the main opposition contender, Joshua Francis who was able to break a DLP stronghold in that constituency.

In fact, Francis, as challenger, received 2,185 votes while DLP incumbent, Ambrose George recieved 1, 948 votes in the 2015 general elections.