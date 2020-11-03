London Solicitor of Dominican parentage co-authors legal book

Darren J. Sylvester, Emeritus Chairman and Trustee of The Dominica Overseas Nationals Association (DONA) in London, has co-authored a book entitled “How to Start A Law Firm – A Practical Guide to Offering Legal Services” with fellow solicitor Rachel Roche that was published by The Law Society of England & Wales.

Darren J. Sylvester owns and runs his own law firm in London – DJS Law Solicitors – and Rachel Roche owns and runs her own law firm in Harrogate in the United Kingdom called Roche Legal.

The book has been described as an “indispensable guide for anyone thinking about establishing their own firm” and is a friendly and accessible guide that you’ll want to have on hand at every stage of the journey; from the initial planning stages including choosing the right structure, to early teething problems, to expansion and beyond. The book contains all the practical guidance that is needed to set up and manage a law firm, such as taking care of clients, digital marketing, information about staffing and managing finances, a look at the opportunities offered by technology and artificial intelligence, lessons on how to develop the mindset of a business owner and COVID-19. The book also has interviews with 16 established law firm owners who have shared the most important lessons they learnt when they started out.

The highly successful virtual book launch that had 183 attendees from over 45 Countries around the world took place on Wednesday, 28 October 2020 in the presence of the Vice-President of The Law Society of England & Wales I. Stephanie Boyce and can be seen here – see https://landing.clio.com/book-launch-how-to-start-law-firm-recording.html?fbclid=IwAR0uBpls-plHeBMGqxgjp5PY6wouCNEL9mRNTKd-xo_1irOR_JYd8gKQIJE

The link for more details about the book is here – https://bookshop.lawsociety.org.uk/p/how-to-start-a-law-firm-a-practical-paperback/

Darren J. Sylvester was the Chairman of DONA from 2011- 2013 and Chairman of the Dominica Overseas Nationals Association’s Aid Dominica Development Trust from 2004 – 2019. Darren J. Sylvester was integral to the Disaster Relief Efforts in London to assist Dominica following Tropical Storm Erika in August 2015 and Hurricane Maria in September 2017. Under his Chairmanship, DONA constantly sent books and other educational materials to schools; medical equipment to hospitals; and much needed items to the Dominica Infirmary. DONA also sponsored the CHANCES Place of Safety Children’s Home in Jimmit.

Darren’s father, Shand Sylvester, from Marigot, in the Parish of St Andrew, was one of the founders of the DONA in 1978.