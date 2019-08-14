Magistrate upholds no case submission in death of Chris Blanc

Magistrate Asquith Riviere has upheld a “no case submission” put forward by lawyers for three men who were charged in January 2017, for the death of Chris Blanc.

The men are Ronel Desiree – represented by Joshua Francis, Garie Elwin Dariah of Anse La Raye St. Lucia – represented by Wayne Norde and Fimbar Mohamed Greenidge of Ravine Poison of St. Lucia – represented by Zena Dyer.

Blanc went missing on December 30, 2016 after spending some time with friends in St. Joseph.

On January 5, 2017, his lifeless and partly decomposed body was discovered in a small precipice in the heights of St. Joseph.

Another Dominican, Kimran Burke of Bath Estate, was also charged with the death of Blanc but in March of 2017, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Evelina Baptiste, filed a notice of discontinuance against Burke.

Burke has since filed civil proceedings against the State for wrongful arrest and false imprisonment.