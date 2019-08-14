Magistrate upholds no case submission in death of Chris Blanc

Magistrate Asquith Riviere has upheld a “no case submission” put forward by lawyers for three men who were charged in January 2017, for the death of Chris Blanc.
The men are Ronel Desiree – represented by Joshua Francis, Garie Elwin Dariah of Anse La Raye St. Lucia – represented by Wayne Norde and Fimbar Mohamed Greenidge of Ravine Poison of St. Lucia – represented by Zena Dyer.
Blanc went missing on December 30, 2016 after spending some time with friends in St. Joseph.
On January 5, 2017, his lifeless and partly decomposed body was discovered in a small precipice in the heights of St. Joseph.
Another Dominican, Kimran Burke of Bath Estate, was also charged with the death of Blanc but in March of 2017, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Evelina Baptiste, filed a notice of discontinuance against Burke.
Burke has since filed civil proceedings against the State for wrongful arrest and false imprisonment.
6 Comments
Dominica judiciary system so …… up now that murders shaking hands with prime Minister and walking free. Just remember all you have mothers and children and family too what goes around comes around eh God don’t sleep
DNO, I thought your news outlet was free and fair and that no matter offensive our comments are it will be allowed in a democracy of freedom of expression
ADMIN: Where did you hear that? You can read our comment policy here: https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/policies/#comment-policy
When are we going to see NEW LAWS being implemented in our justice system? Why is it that a murder case MUST first be filed in the magistrate court before it is tried in the high court? That’s just pure rubbish….There are instances where the accused person admits and confesses to the murder….what more evidence and proof do you need to send the matter directly to the high court? Several factors may affect the outcome of the case when tried in the low court and may result in decisions like this one…factors such as lack of proper handling of evidence by the police, witnesses migrating because of so many adjournments, incompetence of some prosecutors among others….What about the victims of those who are murdered? Don’t they have a right to justice too? Come on people….we are in the 21st century..get rid of these outdated laws.
Criminals and Murderers from top to bottom seem to be just getting away with in this slave island plantation! :? This once peaceful loving island is becoming a place where those who are away will not want to go back to Looks like it’s a bunch of uncivilized savages existing on that island!
*defendants (typo)
So does that mean they are now Acquitted of all charges? No case submission means that the prosecution does not have enough grounds to charge the dependents.