Magnitude 3.8 earthquake rattles south of Dominica at 1:56 am Monday

Dominica News Online - Monday, December 9th, 2019 at 3:32 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

The Office of Disaster Management can confirm the occurrence of two earthquakes at approximately 11:03pm Sunday night and 1:56am Monday morning, that were reportedly felt by some members of the public.

Information provided by the Seismic Research Centre (SRC), which is responsible for earthquake monitoring throughout the Eastern Caribbean, indicated that the first earthquake was of magnitude 4.3 approximately 120km ESE of Roseau Dominica and ten (10) kilometers deep.

The second earthquake occurred in the south of Dominica of magnitude 3.8 and 17 kilometres deep and is part of an ongoing series of earthquakes in that area which may be described as volcanic unrest. The unrest does not necessarily mean that an eruption will occur. Note that this month(December) marks one year since this unrest episode began and today’s event is very close in magnitude to the largest in the unrest episode, so far.

As seen in 1998, large magnitude earthquakes can occur and so the public should remain vigilant.

There were no reports of local impact to persons or property by these earthquakes.

The Office of Disaster Management continues to work closely with the Seismic Research Centre in Trinidad to keep you informed.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.