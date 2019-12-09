Magnitude 3.8 earthquake rattles south of Dominica at 1:56 am Monday

The Office of Disaster Management can confirm the occurrence of two earthquakes at approximately 11:03pm Sunday night and 1:56am Monday morning, that were reportedly felt by some members of the public.

Information provided by the Seismic Research Centre (SRC), which is responsible for earthquake monitoring throughout the Eastern Caribbean, indicated that the first earthquake was of magnitude 4.3 approximately 120km ESE of Roseau Dominica and ten (10) kilometers deep.

The second earthquake occurred in the south of Dominica of magnitude 3.8 and 17 kilometres deep and is part of an ongoing series of earthquakes in that area which may be described as volcanic unrest. The unrest does not necessarily mean that an eruption will occur. Note that this month(December) marks one year since this unrest episode began and today’s event is very close in magnitude to the largest in the unrest episode, so far.

As seen in 1998, large magnitude earthquakes can occur and so the public should remain vigilant.

There were no reports of local impact to persons or property by these earthquakes.

The Office of Disaster Management continues to work closely with the Seismic Research Centre in Trinidad to keep you informed.