Major league soccer player of Dominican roots in US creates history; aims to play in top league in Europe

When as a young boy, Adam Armour, played in under 12 interclub football meet at New Town Savannah several years ago and thrilled spectators with his speed and skill, no one imagined then that this lad would go on to create history in major league soccer [the term used for football in North America] in the United States.

Adam Armour, 9, son of Ted Armour from Dominica recently etched his name in the history of soccer in the US state of North Carolina by scoring the first ever goal for his team, CharlotteFC in Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States.

Armour is from Cary North Carolina this is his first professional season with CharlotteFC and with Major League Soccer .

MLS is a men’s professional soccer league sanctioned by the United States Soccer Federation, which represents the sport’s highest level in the United States. The league comprises 28 teams – 25 in the U.S. and 3 in Canada – and plans to expand to 30 teams by the 2023 season.

Armour’s history-making goal came in the 66th minute of the game against Atlanta United which was played on March 13, 2022. He had come into the match at half-time.

During an interview with Dominica News Online (DNO), Armor said he is excited to see where this journey takes him.

“CharlotteFC is a team that I scored the first goal in history, …which was an amazing experience. Leading up to the game, there’s a lot of hype. It was our new rivals, Atlanta United that we were playing against,” he recounted.

He said it was definitely a great feeling scoring, celebrating with the team and seeing the excitement from fans.

Armour stated to to DNO that he began playing soccer at a very young age, inspired by his older brother.

“I started playing soccer when I was around four years old because my older brother played and I wanted to be like him. I started playing in Burlington North Carolina, and then moved to Cary around the age of six or seven,” he revealed.

He went on to play in the North Carolina FC Football Academy through high school and later, in July 2020, moved to Germany for a year to play at FC Nuremberg. The following summer, on June 29, 2021, Armour signed with CharlotteFC of MLS.

It was while visiting his family in Dominica in 2015, that Armour played what he refers to as a pickup match at Newtown Savannah. He expressed a love for the culture in Dominica as it relates to football.

The MLS player says his focus is on football right now and hope to achieve more in that sport in the future.

“I want to play at the highest level possible. I think one of the top five leagues in Europe is my main goal and in the future, I see myself making it to one of those leagues,” Armour predicts.

In prior years, he was the youngest member and first black player rostered by the Carolina FC. He was also the first North Carolina native rostered by the Carolina FC.

Armour says he has received support from his friends and family in Dominica, the US and Canada. He states that he intends to “keep going” and will hopefully be able to visit Dominica soon.

Below is a link to a video of the goal scored by Armour.