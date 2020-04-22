Man arrested for drugs pleads not guilty, granted bail

A Petite Savanne man who was arrested on April 14, 2020, on cannabis and gun and ammunition charges at Pond Casse, is now on EC$25,000.00 bail after he appeared before Roseau magistrate and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Al Dorson Dover was arrested after police conducting a random car inspection, found 10 rounds of live .40 ammunition along with a Taurus (10.2mm) pistol serial number SDN-1208 in the vehicle he was driving. They also discovered 29,960 grams of cannabis marijuana.

He was slapped with possession of cannabis, possession with intent to supply to another, possession of a firearm without a valid licence and also possession of ammunition with a valid licence.

Dover pleaded not guilty to the charges and bail was sent at EC$25,000.00.

The matter was adjourned to July 21, 2020.

The accused is represented by Gina Abraham-Thomas from Wayne Norde Chambers.