Man charged for allegedly making threats against PM Skerrit

The police have arrested and charged Leslie Martin of Portsmouth for allegedly making threatening comments on social media about Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

In a video posted on social media, Martin is heard saying “is not you I want to kill, is Skerrit”

Today, he appeared before a Roseau magistrate where the charge of threatening Roosevelt Skerrit was read to him. He pleaded not guilty and was granted bail of 2, 500.00 in his own recognizance and asked to stay away from Prime Minister Skerrit.

Martin’s lawyer, Tiyani Behanzin, also asked the court to ask the prime minister to stay away from his client and his home since “they are campaigning,” he said, going house to house.

The matter has been adjourned to August 29, 2019 in St. Joseph.