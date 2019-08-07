Man charged for murder of Baachus Fagan

Head of the Criminal Investigation Department, Superintendent Davidson Valerie, has said that the police have charged Jervier Mason of St.Joseph for the death of Marcus Fagan of Morne Juane.

In a statement on state-owned DBS, Valarie warns persons who want to make criminal activities part of their lives.

“Following the shooting death of Baachus Fagan of Morne Jaune, residing at Silverlake on Monday, the 22nd of July 2019, I can report that the police has preferred a charge against Jervier Mason, male adult of St.Joseph.” Valerie said. “Mason was on the 29th of July, 2019 brought before the magistrate court where the charge of murder was read to him. He has been remanded in custody and the matter will be heard on December 12th 2019.”

Valerie stressed that the police have been vigorous in their effort at seeking out persons who get involved in this kind of behavior.

“I want to sound a warning to persons who want to make criminal activities their life. We, as a police department, will continue to work vigorously at bringing crime to its minimal and therefore we want to urge people who want to use violence as a means to settle their differences, it is not to their benefit. It is not to [society’s] benefit and it is not a benefit to the country,” Valerie added.

The Deputy Chief Valerie said he would want persons to resolve their matters in more amicable ways rather than to turn to violence.

Meantime, Minister for National Security, Rayburn Balckmoore said the government will soon be embarking on a very aggressive community police project.

He recently made this statement at the 2019-2020 budget debate.

“Just two months ago, all the ministers of CARICOM had a very important meeting at the state department and we said to them, none of us in the Caribbean manufacture firearms but we are faced with their situation so we have a responsibility to deal with it.In this regard we are taking steps from a Caribbean standpoint to improve on our forensic and train our police appropriately,” he said.

Blackmoore continued, “The issue of gun crime is a serious matter and we have a responsibility to deal with it, it requires not only the police but it requires a holistic approach by which the police must take the lead…and I am convinced that the way to go is by the engagement of the communities. Speaking to the spiritual teachers, the parents,the teachers and that is why the emphasis has to be placed on community policing because the ground culture has to be halted.”

He said the government has to also invest in water platforms such as coast guard boats to ensure the protection of Dominica’s borders.