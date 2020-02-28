Man critically injured in motorcycle accident at Massacre

One man is said to be in critical condition at the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital following an accident which occurred in Massacre on Thursday night.

The accident involved a Yamaha MT motor cycle owned and ridden by 28 year old Julian Burton of Mahaut and a Honda Civic owned and driven by 26 year old Jahnaya Henry of Campeche, Grand Bay.

Henry who was driving in a southerly direction upon reaching opposite Debras Bar suddenly turned right into the path of the motor cycle which was being ridden in a northerly direction resulting in a collision.

Burton was thrown some 55 feet unto a parapet on the western side of the road.

He received injuries to his neck, both arms and back and was transported to the D.C.F hospital.