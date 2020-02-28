Man critically injured in motorcycle accident at Massacre

The motorcycle involved in the accident

One man is said to be in critical condition at the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital following an accident which occurred in Massacre on Thursday night.

The accident involved a Yamaha MT motor cycle owned and ridden by 28 year old Julian Burton of Mahaut and a Honda Civic owned and driven by 26 year old Jahnaya Henry of Campeche, Grand Bay.

Henry who was driving in a southerly direction upon reaching opposite Debras Bar suddenly turned right into the path of the motor cycle which was being ridden in a northerly direction resulting in a collision.

Burton was thrown some 55 feet unto a parapet on the western side of the road.

He received injuries to his neck, both arms and back and was transported to the D.C.F hospital.

  1. jamie
    February 28, 2020

    BIKE AGAIN WILL NEVER LEARN,AND NO LAWS.What a damn shame.

