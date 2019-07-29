Man fatally stabbed in Mero

Dominica News Online (DNO) can confirm that a man has been fatally stabbed in Mero.
According to reports, Baptiste died after being stabbed in the ribs.
There has been no official police report on the matter.
DNO will follow this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
11 Comments
May God help us. Sadly nothing can be done for the victim again but we all left behind poorer an more sad, even more angry because of such senseless killings. Can anyone tell us how many murders in Dominica so far this year ? And remember we are only in month seven today, five more to go. P.M. you have your bodyguard but I don’t, so please do not blame me for saying I afraid to go out these days. You say you running things so run this evil out from our community. Thank you.
Who killed the young man? Does the police have a suspect
Marvin referred to it as “fake news” though he didn’t say what exactly was fake. But here is an observation that is not fake. Since the day the distribution of dark monies were being here, it is clear that we are seeing an increase of stabbing deaths, gunshot deaths and all manner of sad deaths particularly death of our young men. I do not know if some form devil worship or death prayer was prayed over the monies before they were distributed but something just doesn’t sound right. Boy that money seems to be very dirty because it not bringing prosperity but instead is more funerals we seeing. Somebody sinned somewhere boy and that’s why I even prefer to be broke than accept number money. That not bringing peace; it not bringing joy it not bringing anything good
Life for the ordinary person in Dominica is punishing. These murders are making it unbearable. Although it takes a collective effort by all citizens to curb this scourge, I ask, where is the government’s strategy plan on crime fighting? Government by itself cannot resolve the crime situation in the country, but, at least, show some leadership. Dominican males, in the prime of their life, are fast becoming an endangered species. Everything is going haywire in Dominica: mounting crime, rising unemployment, mushrooming mendicancy, surging vagrancy, increasing vehicular accidents and the list is growing. Something has to change. Dominicans CANNOT get change putting the same corrupt, do nothing party in power again and again. TIME FOR CHANGE at the next polls. Do the right thing people.
There is a conspiracy in Dominica by supporters of Roosevelt Skerrit, and the labor party, to cover up the high volume of murders, and other crimes which has over years overwhelmed the country during the tenure of that corrupted boy Roosevelt.
For the pass two days we are in a forum debating those very same issues; we see too many dead bodies in the streets of our country.
Dominica is a two-bit island with less than fifty thousand people, there should not be so much murder in the country!
Today is a sad day for me cuz I could not believe my ears, what happen betwin you all guys. I love you both but WHY, WHY,WHY. You bring tears to my eyes. May the good lord strengten the family in the time of need, Ma Margret, Chamie,Kerry,Torry and José courage to move on cuz its not easy at all. See you soon. Ann Shillingford
Fake news😲😲😠😠😠😠😠😠 that wasnt what happened…..justice for bap
ADMIN: This is the information we got from a reporter on the scene. If you have different information then let us know.
Soooooo how is it fake news… was there really a stabbing or not?? Did he die or not?? Or is it the part where they stab him that’s fake?? I don’t get it
I guess we will just have to wait on DNO’s investigation and reporting with pictures and the whole nine yards. Their own reporters will be giving us all the facts as breaking news soon. You know they will not give us second hand processed news. No they say news.
They didn’t have any argument. The boy just decide he wanted to take the boy life senselessly
What so fake about the news. . all u may have is more detail so tell us