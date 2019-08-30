Man jailed for threatening police officer

Deny Delon Philbert is now an inmate at the Stock farm prison after he was jailed on Thursday August 29 2019 by Magistrate Michael Laduat.

Philbert of Bath Estate was arrested on August 28th 2019 after posting threatening and insulting language towards a police officer.

He stated in his post, “I will open the head of ( policeman’s man withheld) wide and come to his home to attack him.”

Philbert also used insulting language in his post. He pleaded guilty to the charges.

On the charge of insulting language, he was reprimanded but on the charge of threats, he was jailed for 18 months.

Philbert is no stranger to the court and has a long rap sheet. He was represented by lawyer Peter Alleyne who pleaded on his behalf asking the court not to impose a custodial sentence saying he client was ” remorseful…sorry for his actions and apologized.”

But magistrate Laduat was not amused, saying that such threats are sorry and Philbert continues to disrespect the law. He said he is duty bound to send a message to those wanting to issue such threats that the court will deal with it seriously.

Police prosecutor, sergeant Jeffrey James, prosecuted on behalf of the state.