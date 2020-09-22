“Managed Experience” for visitors to Dominica

Coming from discussions with the Ministry of Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives, Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment, Discover Dominica Authority, Dominica Hotel and Tourism Association and Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce, a decision has been made to establish protocols that offer a “Managed Experience” to all visitors to Dominica, including visitors coming from the High Risk classification category.
The ‘Managed Experience” now affords specific activities to be undertaken in accordance with action plans that detailed activities to be undertaken, transportation procedures, select sites and attractions, personnel assigned, and protocols to be adhered to. The “Managed Experience” on Dominica will have specific guidelines which the accommodation sector are to follow, once approval has been received from the Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment. The accommodation sector is expected to fully coordinate the experience of guests while on island, ensuring that there is a COVID-19 Point Person (CPP) on property to manage the experience, training of employees, communication across all channels and the maintenance of safety protocols on and off property during land and water based activities. Details of the Managed Experience can be found on the travel advisory page of Discover Dominica Authority at www.discoverdominica.com. The tourism sector has been heavily hit by this pandemic. With the increased opportunities afforded through new partnerships in the airline industry along with solidifying those existing relationships, and now with offering a managed experience while on island, the tourism sector now has the opportunity to re-cover. With a number of airlines servicing Dominica and with the inclusion of Caribbean Airlines to its shores, the re-opening and management of activities while on island marks the occasion to welcome guests to Dominica and gives tourism a chance to make a meaningful contribution to GDP and livelihoods.
On August 20, 2020, Dominica established a COVID-19 risk classification set of protocols that introduced the CARICOM Travel Bubble, low, medium and high risk classifications. This announcement is a change to these protocols which affords greater liberties to visitors while ensuring that the health and safety of all residents remains paramount.
For more information on Dominica, contact Discover Dominica Authority at 767 448 2045, or visit Dominica’s official website: www.DiscoverDominica.com, follow Dominica on Twitter and Facebook and take a look at our videos on YouTube.
The traveler that Dominica can best appeal to (and I intentionally use the word “traveler” rather than “tourist”) is one that doesn’t want managing or shepherding about.
At this point in time our byline should be, “Get away from the maddening crowd”. From my studio at Antrim I can walk all day and never see a soul. With a week or more to spare there is the entire National Trail.
Surprisingly, I’ve had more studio visitors since the pandemic than before. Perhaps this is because they know they will not be rubbing shoulders with scores of others.
Do i call to make a reservation or just show up?
A reservation helps as I can then put time aside for your visit.
You can find my contact details at the end of this DNO commentary:
https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/commentary-the-creative-potential-of-dominicas-natural-resources/
Hello and good afternoon my people. This article don’t address our citizens who come home for emergency as funerals or weddings. Right now my three cousins are stuck in a hotel in Portsmouth where they had to pay four hundred dollars each for a civil-19 test ,Two hundred dollars each for a hotel room which were chosen by the Government and twenty dollars each for breakfast,lunch and dinner. All three are in the health care field and they are tested each week at their job but they are still behind quarantine by the government even though they have their negative covid-19 results documents. I won’t be coming to Dominica anytime soon because this seems to be just making money from out citizens.
Utter nonsense. No one will visit Dominica with this unnecessary draconian restrictions. Business will die. There is no pandemic. No one is dying. It’s a complete political lie and Skerrit follows suit like sheep.
A pandemic is a worldwide infection event which does not mean that every single country is affected or has the same amount of infections at the same time. Now please look at the world and tell me there is no pandemic… There is and it will come to Dominica as soon as you stop the now active screening/quarantine measures for people entering Dominica. If this “managed experience” thing is attractive is a different question. It is about the same they do with cruise passengers in Europe and the deal is clear: The passengers strictly stay in their bubble during tours or they won’t get shore access.
What a load of tosh. Would it be rude to ask, what are the guidelines?
What about this one: The accommodation sector is expected to fully coordinate the experience of guests while on island, ensuring that there is a COVID-19 Point Person (CPP) on property to manage the experience, training of employees, communication across all channels and the maintenance of safety protocols on and off property during land and water based activities. …and the Dominica Accommodation sector is capable of delivering all these stipulations? Even the little one unit guesthouse?? Thanks for making me laugh so much!!!
I wonder who comes up with these clever slogans all the time? ‘Managed Experience’ sounds distinctly like a brain child of that Piper. How Dominica can afford a man like that, who is full of hot air but nothing else, is beyond me. I me the state of Dominica’s tourism sector speaks for itself!
First of all, where is the location of the site in this picture? I have never seen this site in all my adventures here in Dominica. If we are talking about Dominican tourism, i suggest that the image be changed.
ADMIN: Fair question. We had the picture changed to a more recognizable tourist site.
This article basically says nothing at all just a bunch of Mumbo jumbo
Keep it close im not coming in all you prison quarantine Americans don’t like hustle there is quarantine in America no one looking for a fast dollar negative or positive leave the place close cause covid is not going away in the next 20 yrs
That “Managed Tourism Experience” is hot air. You cannot expect me to come spend my money and want to dictate where i should visit, which taxi or car rental to use, which paid accommodation to stay at, which restaurant to eat at, which tour/ dive operator services to use. That is such a mess.
The same thing with the so called “Caribbean Travel Bubble”… More mess. While some countries have higher than average cases of Covid 19, people coming from these countries don’t go to quarantine in Dominica. Antigua and Barbuda, and Barbados, but people coming from the USA and USVI must do a mandatory quarantine at their expense at Avies Ville apartments at Picard.
At the same time you continue to fool fools by telling them you want cruise ships to come because Dominica has bills to pay…
We are really living in a fools paradise.
There is a lot missing in this article as it deals with the people visiting Dominica as tourists going to hotels as they have lost and need business plus what attention is paid to the customers on land and in water but no mention of natives who need to get to Dominica and move into their houses .Will they be taken to portsmouth against their own will or does this new policy for every one entering the island regardless of the country they come from? this needs clarification as i need to get to my property