Manual to provide guidelines for public assistance programme

The government of Dominica has been presented with a draft manual which seeks to to give guidelines on how best to administer public assistance.

The manual, which was created by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), was presented to the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

Village Council chairpersons, clerks, mayors and district development officers on Friday attended a Public Assistance Programme Operations Manual Capacity Building Workshop, the objective of which, was to “build capacity and knowledge at the local and central government level to implement the manual.

Chief Welfare Officer, Leroy Morvan said that at present, there are no set guidelines or manuals by which public assistance is administered and this manual will set such guidelines.

The topics discussed at the workshop include programme Operations, Referrals, Standard Operating Procedures and a Feedback mechanism for Public Assistance Programme. The Organizational Capacity, Roles in Coordination of Services, Child Protections, Policy and Legislative framework: Social Protection.

The island was divided into two zones for the UNICEF funded workshop. A session was held on Friday for participants from the south, east and south-east of Dominica and the workshop for participants from the north, west and north-east takes place today [Monday May 20].

The Ministry of Ecclesiastical Affairs, Family and Gender Affairs also received a copy of the draft manual and are collaborating with the Ministry of Health and Social Services on this pilot operating manual.

Immediately after Hurricane Maria ti 2017, UNICEF made available cash assistance to every home in Dominica where there were children and the elderly. That money was paid through the office of the village council.