Manufacturing offers the best potential for the Dominican economy – DMA president

President of the Dominica Manufacturers Association (DMA), John Robin said the association has embarked on a major drive to visit all manufacturing concerns on the island.

A number of manufacturing companies were severely affected by the passage of Hurricane Maria in 2017.

According to Robin, during this COVID-19 pandemic, an opportunity has been presented to reposition manufacturing and revitalize the manufacturing sector.

“We as manufacturers have to always ensure that we operate in integrity and we have to ensure that we understand the protocols that relate to everything that we are doing and we do it in a manner that is consistent with international standards,” he said.

He continued, “The DMA has a major drive and we have already embarked on it, that is to visit all manufacturing concerns and to reposition them so that we can take maximum advantage of the package approved by the government.”

This includes duty-free entry on labeling, machinery and equipment.

Meantime, the DMA has given the Dominica Coconut Products Successors Ltd (DCPS) full support at this point in time, “and basically afford the opportunity to Dominica, not only to buy raw materials from the other CARICOM states, but it also affords us the opportunity and the potential to revitalize the Dominica coconut industry.”

Robin said the DCPS is very confident that with DCPS succeeding eventually in this endeavor, the Dominican economy and CARICOM on a whole will be in a better position.

“This has given us a tremendous boost and we are hoping that manufacturers take full advantage, but not only that, but will seek to revitalize the other companies that were seriously affected by the hurricane [Hurricane Maria,” he stated.

Robin said there are a lot of unique products in Dominica.

“Manufacturing offers the best potential for the Dominican economy now and we have to seek to use manufacturing to revitalize the economy,” he noted.