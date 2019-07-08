Marcellin calls on Dominicans to ‘get up, stand up’ for change

Monday, July 8th, 2019
Marcellin speaking in New Jersey

United Workers Party (UWP) Candidate for the Vieille Case Constituency Clement Marcellin has called on Dominicans to, “keep the hope of a better Dominica alive.”

He was speaking during a meeting held in the Bronx, New York on the weekend.

“Keep the hope of a better Dominica alive,” he said. “Dominica is in a state where the economy is in disorder and our livelihood is once again challenged.”

According to Marcellin, it’s time for change.

“It’s time for us to move to a new level,” he stated.

He called on Dominicans across the globe to get up, stand up, “let’s toil, let’s work hard, let’s dream big because we are now responsible for preserving a Dominica which is geared for our future generations.”

“We are now charged with the responsibility of protecting our nation for our children’s children,” he added.

Marcellin went on to say that people are free to make their own decisions and choices, “but it should not be at the expense of our future generation since we are mandated to do so with pride and dignity.”

“Search deep within ourselves and ask what is it that we want?” he asked.

Marcellin urged Dominicans to look deep and analyze every single word that is being uttered on any platform upon which they can make a firm decision.

1 Comment

  1. viewsexpressed
    July 8, 2019

    “Marcellin urged Dominicans to look deep and analyze every single word that is being uttered on any platform upon which they can make a firm decision.”
    Words of wisdom from a very promising young man who is to emulate others to join the UWP fight to take back our Vielle case and our Domininca. Skerrit and his failed 19 minsters corrupt Labour government has failed us in Vielle Case , in Portsmouth and is Roseau, our Town and Roseau our main Capital city, ignored, abandoned and dismissed our capital city as place of commerce, business, employment, but Skerrit and his doomed Labour government have no foresight, does not love Dominica and Dominicans. but talk rubbish and created a begging bowl called the Red Clinic to buy our poor people Skerrit and his government has created.
    Skerrit and his corrupt Labour failed government Go.
    We welcome Hon. Lennox Linton, our incoming Prime Minister our new,Clement Marcellin for Vielle Case to get rid of failed Skerrit and professional UP Team.

