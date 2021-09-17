MARIA: Four years later, scenes from aftermath of monster hurricane

Four years ago, in September, 2017, one of the most intense Atlantic hurricanes on record, Hurricane Maria, wreaked havoc in Dominica, with the devastation left in its wake, estimated at US$1.37 billion, or 226 percent of GDP and a reported death toll of 31, a figure that may be even higher due to undocumented or unconfirmed cases including 34 missing people.

More than 4,500 houses were destroyed and 20,000 were partially damaged from the debilitating effects of the category five monster hurricane.

Four years later, most of the physical, if not psychological effects of the hurricane have been considerably reduced as a result of significant progress that has been made in recovery efforts on the island.

A wide variety of photos (including some which depict scenes both before and after the hurricane) and video are shown below.



Below is an award winning video on Hurricane Maria produced by award-winning photographer, Derek Gallon.