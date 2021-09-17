MARIA: Four years later, scenes from aftermath of monster hurricane

Four years ago, in September, 2017, one of the most intense Atlantic hurricanes on record, Hurricane Maria, wreaked havoc in Dominica, with the devastation left in its wake, estimated at US$1.37 billion, or 226 percent of GDP and a reported death toll of 31, a figure that may be even higher due to undocumented or unconfirmed cases including 34 missing people.
More than 4,500 houses were destroyed and 20,000 were partially damaged from the debilitating effects of the category five monster hurricane.
Four years later, most of the physical, if not psychological effects of the hurricane have been considerably reduced as a result of significant progress that has been made in recovery efforts on the island.
A wide variety of photos (including some which depict scenes both before and after the hurricane) and video are shown below.
Below is an award winning video on Hurricane Maria produced by award-winning photographer, Derek Gallon.
3 Comments
After Maria Skerrit went to the UN and on his hands and knees BEGGED the world to help Dominica,to a standing ovation he told the world PARADISE HAD FALLEN.Outside of the UN,the United Workers Party led by Lennox Linton and with their blessings told the world DO NOT HELP Dominica because Skerrit was committing crimes against humanity.Today those wicked,crooked,habitual criminals,cursed sons of Satan are talking about our passports and our CBI money.GOD IS GOOD.The something they did about Maria is the something they are trying with COVID-19 punishing Dominicans.In the St.Joseph constituency the people do not trust BLESSINGS to feed their PIG,but he is UWP chief spokesperson on health matters.
…and where did all that money go? Why don’t you log on the government website and have a good read of 400 pages of 4 years worth of Dominica budgets. All of them are ‘preliminary’. The accounts of the state have not been audited since 2011. How can that be? How does Skerrit get away with this? How comes that opposition politicians always get kicked out of parliament when Dominica’s budgets are debated. Not millions but billions missing…
To GOD be the glory.
4 years after that monster storm. Unbelievable!
It was said 20 yrs. But by the grace of the ALMIGHTY, a VISIONARY LEADER and a WORKING Government, what a MIRACULOUS change/ difference today.
Hope all those who are seeing this video and yet saying nothing is happening in the country will open THIER eyes, minds, and mouth and say something good about DOMINICA. Give JACK HIS JACKET and JACKLYN her lipstick.
LABOUR KA TWAVIE…..