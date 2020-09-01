Marigot Development Corporation secures $3.6M in financial awards for 10 Dominican students

The Marigot Development Corporation (MDC), has secured financial awards of EC$3.6 million for 10 Dominican students, through its US Study Program – the Boarding School Section.

The program targets students under 17 years of age, who are eligible for US private boarding schools. It facilitates students in preparing for the boarding school exam (the SSAT), selecting schools, applying to the schools and obtaining financial awards. The program also provides support and guidance to students throughout boarding school and university as required.

The program’s 2020 cohort who will be transitioning to boarding school are: Jaida Joseph, Kernissa Robinson, Ishmael Bruney, Karla D’Amars, Sharra Alexie Rolle, Ethan Yankey, Beyonce Francis, Merkayla JohnBaptiste, T’keyah Alleyne, Chriscel Breedy. They hail from the Convent High School, St. Mary’s Academy, Orion Academy and the Dominica State College.

The new students will join nineteen (19) other students from the program currently attending US boarding schools. They will attend the following schools: Ethel Walker School, Ross School, Saint Mary’s School, Orme School, Westover School, Rabun Gap School, Masters School, Salem Academy and The Storm King School.

The program would like to thank the very loyal parents and its supporting cast Ms. Sharon Philogene – English Instructor, Brother James – Math Instructor and Ms Nadja O. Thomas – Interview Instructor.

Registration for the 2021 cohort will be from August 18th to 28th, 2020 and will be promoted on local radio and TV stations.