Marigot Development Corporation secures $3.6M in financial awards for 10 Dominican students

The Marigot Development Corporation (MDC), has secured financial awards of EC$3.6 million for 10 Dominican students, through its US Study Program – the Boarding School Section.
The program targets students under 17 years of age, who are eligible for US private boarding schools. It facilitates students in preparing for the boarding school exam (the SSAT), selecting schools, applying to the schools and obtaining financial awards. The program also provides support and guidance to students throughout boarding school and university as required.
The program’s 2020 cohort who will be transitioning to boarding school are: Jaida Joseph, Kernissa Robinson, Ishmael Bruney, Karla D’Amars, Sharra Alexie Rolle, Ethan Yankey, Beyonce Francis, Merkayla JohnBaptiste, T’keyah Alleyne, Chriscel Breedy. They hail from the Convent High School, St. Mary’s Academy, Orion Academy and the Dominica State College.
The new students will join nineteen (19) other students from the program currently attending US boarding schools. They will attend the following schools: Ethel Walker School, Ross School, Saint Mary’s School, Orme School, Westover School, Rabun Gap School, Masters School, Salem Academy and The Storm King School.
The program would like to thank the very loyal parents and its supporting cast Ms. Sharon Philogene – English Instructor, Brother James – Math Instructor and Ms Nadja O. Thomas – Interview Instructor.
Registration for the 2021 cohort will be from August 18th to 28th, 2020 and will be promoted on local radio and TV stations.
6 Comments
Congratulations to students and organizers. Great job.
I keep saying that you do not have to be in government to do something for the people/students.
It’s been an absolute pleasure to work with Mr. Paschal and we are thrilled to have two of these wonderful students at Salem Academy!
Next they will say the man and his people doesnt do nothing for their constituency. I want to hear them now. That is just one initiative. they didnt need to use CBI money or money intended to build bridges and fix roads and airport to organise scholarships. The PM does like to talk like is in his DLP pocket the money to run dominica does come out. But is the people’s money in the treasury they are using. Regardless of who is in power, the government can source international aid for viable projects. Is not Skerrit money he does take and give scholarships. But for the Marigot people that is a different story. They does do their own fund raising and make sure they send their children to school without relying on the government. Well done
I feel a bit nervous about these young people going to the US where the COVID-19 is running out of control and over 180,000 deaths. If it were up to me i would put this program on hold until the US is able to control this pandemic.
Kudos to the Marigot Development Corporation- Mikey Pascal and his crew- This is what our country needs- For our kids to compete with and against America’s best and brightest at these privileged upper end private schools. This is sustainable development. Each of these young persons will never the same again and they will do very well I am sure about that. Lord knows Dominica needs them. There is hope for Dominica in the not too distant future- I wish them well.
I totally agree with your input especially at local community level,but there’s one obstruction,the plandemic,i hope they can be safely kept by the will of God.
