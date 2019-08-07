Marigot Development Corporation secures $6.5 Million for education of 18 students in US

The Marigot Development Corporation (MDC), has secured financial awards of total value of EC$6.5

million for eighteen (18) Dominican students through its US Study Program – The Boarding School Section. The program targets students under 17 years of age, who are eligible for entrance to US private boarding schools. It

facilitates students in preparing for the boarding school exam (the SSAT), selecting schools, applying to the schools and obtaining financial awards. The program also provides support and guidance to students throughout boarding school and university as required.

This year saw the largest number of students accepting offers from schools, representing a 50% increase over 2018. We also saw the largest number of students receiving awards of 100% plus and for the first time ever three (3) students as part of their scholarship offer to the boarding schools also received each $220,000 towards their university education.

The students secured awards ranging from 78% to 100% of the total cost of tuition, lodge & board, for two or three-year periods at the private US high schools. Of those 18 students, three (3) received financial awards in excess of 100%. All eighteen (18) students will start at their respective schools in late August to early September 2019.

The program’s 2019 cohort who will be transitioning to boarding school are:

Adelle Durand, Brillon Joseph, Bry Evans, Celine Jno Baptiste, Durwynn Jno Baptiste, Elrisha Steward, Jamari John-Rose, Janae Rabess, Jarett Jean Jacques, Khe’-G Baron, Michaela Warrington, Rashad Valentine, Rayana Henderson, Shaniah Edwards, Shermya Dover-John, Turram Toussaint, Zende Magloire.

These students come from the North East Comprehensive, Convent High School, St. Mary’s Academy, Arthur Waldron SDA Academy, Dominica State College, Leads Institute, Dominica Grammar School, St. John’s

Academy and Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (St.Kitts).

• Left

• Center

The new students will join seventeen (17) other students from the program currently attending US boarding schools. They will be attending the following schools: Choate Rosemary Hall, Cushing Academy, Wayland Academy, Milton Academy, St. Marks School, The Orme School, Ethel Walkers School, Salem Academy, Linden Hall School, St. Andrew’s-Sewanee School, Darrow School and Rivermont Collegiate.

The MDC US Study Program would like to thank the very loyal parents and its supporting cast in the persons of

Ms. Sharon Philogene – English Instructor, Bro. James – Math Instructor and Ms.Nadja Thomas – Interview Instructor.

Preparation for the acceptance class of 2020 into the program will begin with the 7th Annual Seminar carded for 10 a.m. on August 10th, 2019 at the Prevo Cinemall.

For more information please contact: Michael Pascal, Coordinator, Marigot.develop@gmail.com, Whatsapp @1-767-612-2248.