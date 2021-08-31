Marigot Hospital is completed – PM Skerrit

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has announced that the new Marigot Hospital which will serve the north east of Dominica is completed.
Skerrit made the announcement during his weekend Annou Pale talk show and disclosed that the 40,000 square feet two-floor hospital will have a 75-bed capacity, a wide range of essential services and modern state-of-the-art facilities.
The new Marigot Hospital will provide services which will include Ambulatory Services, Emergency Care, Intensive Care (ICU), Maternity and Paediatric Care, Laboratory and Radiology Services and Trauma Centre.
“The Marigot Hospital is completed; we are now moving to have it furnished and put the equipment in,” he said. “Very soon we will move towards the formal commissioning of the hospital.”
Skerrit continued, “I am sure the folks in the Marigot Health District will be grateful for this.”
The new hospital will attend to the immediate health needs of the people in Marigot Health District which includes communities of Marigot, Concord, Kalinago Territory, Wesley, Woodford Hill, Palm Tree, Calibishie, Bense and Anse D’ Mai, and also the Douglas-Charles Airport.
The construction of the hospital is fully funded by the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme, with Rayneau Construction as the contractor.
I hope this long awaited hospital will be adequately equipped with the most modern apparatuses and the best qualified personnel.
Firstly, only an unique!y unqualified regime allows an important edifice as a hospital to disintegrate and rendered unusable.
Secondly, the hospital will be a shell of a hospital as it will be poorly resourced. The only think this ruling regime is expertly competent at is incompetence.
Having read the comments coming from UWP little boys and girls concerning the Marigot Hospital, I now realise that I am dealing with a bunch of Covidiots.
Trust me Dog biter, you are unable to deal with us. Based on many of your previous comments, it is seen that your level of maturity and possibly sobriety are very questionable.
It look like I’ve France is instrumental in telling Dominicans,do not take the vaccine.Well Mr.France give those who listened to you a stimulus package.As for you CORKY the patients will not be sleeping on the floor,they will sleep in the sea at Marigot.JACKA.
Man dogs,I agree with you 100%.Take a look at BWA BANDAY comment,typical UWP a load of BS.Marigot was once the gem of Dominica.The bread basket of Dominica.Since Eddo and Ugly Lenny won election Marigot has been reduced to ZERO..
Take a look at my comment too.
Dense Clown, the DLP has been fraudulent!y in power for the last twenty one consecutive years. A government should govern for all persons and communities regardless of politics affiliation.
If any community is left behind blame those in power. They are the ones who have the national purse and exclusive access and control to and over the national resources.
I guess you don’t have the mental acuity to understand this. You are much too dense!
Guy shut up, in Edison James day as Prime Minister, bananas were referred to as Green Gold. The entire north of the island was known as “the Bread Basket of the island.”
The title was more or less given to Marigot and Wesley and to an extent Woodford Hill, because those three villages do have much more farm land, and produced the most agricultural products.
We had the most farmers too.
That prompted Michael Andrew out of Wesley, song ” Mr. Farmer”
which he sang and recorded in Country and Western rithim in the 1960’s/early/1970.
I believe he was Principal of either the elementary or secondary school in Wesley when he sang that song.
He gave me a 45 wax recording of that song more than fifty years ago which I still have.
I will sink you every time I find you spreading propaganda and lies eh.
Hahahahahah!
Ibo if that submission of mine link to your comments, ignore as it is in response to that old made or old geriatric clown oui
Hahahahahah.
I’m seeing people asking about beds…ya’ll don’t read???!! The man said that they are now moving to furnish and install equipment and move to formally commission it papa zor. The structure is complete. No matter what people will always have something to criticize
Now call it the MMC-Dominica Friendship Hospital, or some other absolutely awful name that you guys love to come up with. Also i would love it if this hospital was properly staffed with people who actually care about healthcare with a mindset for excellent customer service. In addition, adequately and properly stocked with all the necessary equipment, machinery and supplies required to properly serve these by providing medical services (inclusive of operating facilities)communities as well to the existing and soon coming airports. Thats just my hopes and dreams for this new hospital. Oh and no politics affecting the availability of excellent health care in the north east.
Something that is beneficial people are finding all kinda nonsense to spout about. For Jah sake please show gratitude and decency. It should not mattered you build it. Political alignment and tribalism is destroying your inner souls. Kudos to all In involved. Appreciations and Salutations.
@Colombo
You should now call upon the LIAR, Skerrit to try yo unify the country..Haven’t you observe that the liar is the one who has divided the country? Just imagine the liar in what was supposed to be the signing of a (so called)contract to begin work on the construction of an airport called upon you to dress in red!
This man is a devil..!!
I cannot show gratitude for a job that is long overdue. It is not a gift they have given the country. This is their job their have dragged their feet to even address, much less to complete. Gratitude? I show Gratitude to the people of Marigot for continuing to put pressure on the government to ensure that this medical facility was delivered almost decades after it was shut down. Gratitude, that is why they will continue to disrespect you. Because you act like a servant and they the master. Gratitude to the people who kept up the pressure.
I refer to Skerrit as the dumbest parliamentarian Dominica has ever seen..Skerrit construction is over, but the hospital is far from finished!!! Where are the specialised equipment and the specialists to operate those equipment?? Are they waiting like the 5 schools that had to replace Ross? Your liar!! Thanks to honourable Linton and the pressure he exerted on you for this building. I give you 0.000000 praise… I still maintain that you are wicked, vengeful, heartless and evil….
Your embarrassing leadership can never be for ever!!
.
It seems the Portsmouth hospital will soon be sending patients to Marigot seeing this facility will be so well equipped. Bravo Skerro!!
Well we know what they mean when they does say “STATE OF THE ART”. The state of arts here in Dominica is abysmal. For example, the epicenter for display of arts, the Arawak house of Culture is yet to get a facelift from since years BEFORE Maria. State of the Art center for computer excellence at the college is merely a computer lab with dilapidated furniture. So when the average Dominican, (Skerrit definitely is an average Dominican, nothing special about him even though he ended up being PM) says state of the art, i usually expect mediocrity with much room for improvement. Remember the total rehabilitation of the botanical gardens? All they did was make the road smaller with absolutely no parking along the roadway. No sidewalk, no lights. no bike paths/trails. No improved toilets, still looking like is paros that staying in there. nothing. the the state that our arts are in.
Looks like patients will be sleeping on the floor. Not my idea of a ‘completed’ hospital. It’s a completed building.
@Corky who is asking for a senseless idea like yours?
@Corky, Your name explains exactly what you are a p***k!
Marigot hospital is NOT completed. How can it be completed when all furniture, medical equipment, etc. is still missing. A classic case of misinformation and false propaganda again. Get all your facts right. For what it’s worth I would be very surprised if that hospital would receive patients before year end.
Photo shows a bare room. No beds. No equipment. No supplies.
Very state of the art. Love the finished product ☝🏽💯🗣
Are you really familiar!jar with the term ‘State of the Art’? Can’t be.
Skerrit continued, “I am sure the folks in the Marigot Health District will be grateful for this.”
First of all Skerrit, this is not a GIFT. This is your obligation. So do not imply that people in Marigot must now consider the DLP because you have EVENTUALLY AFTER ALLL THESE YEARS OF CRYING AND PLEADING for the old hospital to be fixed, they let it fall to complete disrepair. Even more years after nothing. And not like the master throwing crumbs to his chickens, you Skerrit expect the people of Marigot to be grateful for you eventually doing your job. You are a disservice to the nation as you have held the country back because you playing politics. Be thankful there were no serious accidents at the Airport or at the fisheries area. Be thankful no tourist got into any serious car wrecks or injured themselves in the Marigot area all this time because there was no primary health care in the northeast. But Bravo. Job well done. that you want us to tell you. Now pay the student tuition.
What a Beautiful hospital well done Mr Skerrit, Marigot has never seen anything like this before Edison James, nor Ugly Lenny, could never compare to Pm Dr Skerrit, he is blessed with vision and power to build a better stronger Dominica, take that haters and suckers!!!
It looks like you sniffed too much fumes coming from the Dictator’s rear end today. My friend this is doing you no good because it made your mind confused if you can say the Dictator is blessed with vision.
He has so much vision he could not see that one of his parlreps was heading to stocky last week high day to embarass himself, nurse Wetcome and the cabal? What vision? Man sometimes I wonder about us Dominicans.
@Bwa-Banday, You said “Sometimes I wonder about us Dominicans” man/woman what ever you are, I always wonder about you lots from Ugly Lenny, to his bags of rattle snakes such as you!
Man Dog; are you not tired of getting whipped boy?
I saw where fifty plus people gave you thumbs down; and I will follow and soak you with a thumbs down; if I could give you more I would!
In any event I agree that the structure appear modern; I am impress with the architecture, it is indeed constructed as any modern hospital from the inside; however; the corrupted crook, that damn Th… Roosevelt Skerrit does not deserve, and no credit should be granted to him for that hospital!
Give credit to the Mexican government of which more than 90% of the population of Mexico are poorer than the average Dominican which provided the funds to build the hospital.
Note the architectural drawings were not done by any Dominican trained in the building of Hospitals, and I am sure not by any of Roosevelt China man friends.
Take a note of that boy!
I like it: Give praises to Roosevelt:
Continue.
I like it: Give praises to Roosevelt:
Give credit rather than praises to Roosevelt when it becomes operational; if and we find the building equip with an modern day emergency room, fully modern operation theater; CT, MRI, Machines;
In general the loupes and optics such magnifiers that help in closely examining any organ of the body. The list of diagnostic equipment can be unending as I mentioned above to a very important MRI Scanner, it is vast in its variety.
I would suggest doctors trained in the United States, Canada Britain, France and Germany; I hesitate to include Cuban and Chines quacks!
All they do in Dominica is perform malpractice!
I would suggest that the very highly and effective native Dominican born practicing in America, be recruited home to serve not only in the Marigot hospital; nevertheless, in the National hospital in Roseau!
The obstacle will be the peanut change Roosevelt will offer these professionals; however; these doctors deserves a…
Good, but is it functional as yet? Can those who are presently infected with the corona virus be treated there? Are all the equipment and personnel in place.
Robin’ Hood is so predictable. COVID-19 skyrocketing; unemployment astronomically high; student debt unpaid; Parl Rep caught red-handed eating the forbidden fruit; stimulus package not forthcoming. Inevitably, here comes the befuddled ent from the deceiver.
Margot Hospital is being used as a much convenient distraction. When everything is in place and it becomes fully operational then make your grand announcement . Skerrit, you’re predictable as daylight at dawn.
Congrats well done
Let me say THANK YOU to the Hon. Lennox Linton for keeping the pressha on the Dictator to give the Marigot people what is rightfully theirs. Is only brutal force or unrelenting pressha that does make the said dictator move. May god bless an keep you safe Mr. Linton because you are a true fighter for those of us with a little voice.
@Bwa-Banday, Only FOOLS dreams the way you do : Wishful thinking ha ha ha Ugly Lenny, could not run a Rum shop furthermore to advise prime minister Dr Skerrit, Ugly Lenny, is no fighter but a lazy loser that is why he wants to be prime minister by force boots on the ground more like boots in the sky look in the mirror and wipe the joke off your face Lenny.
Bwa-Banday, you know very well that Lennox has nothing to do with the completion of that Hospital–there are 15 of us right now who knows that you are bluffing! What pressure are you bragging about? Who, at Parliament House is listening to Lennox and his arrogant nothing?
The people of Marigot now have a parliament representative from the Labour Party, who is working on their behalf and the House is paying attention to his cause –you will find that out at the next general election in 2024–take it or leave it!
Lennox is gone for good, and you know it, just as he knows it! You and yours need to stop fooling yourselves.
Good response! Could not have been said better.
Sometimes I refrain from responding to ….. like that!
Without being negative to the hospital per se, the external architecture is a curious mix to say the least.
I hope that one day a new generation of Dominican architects will have the vision to put these alien designs to shame.
Right. It’s ugly and what possible function do the towers serve? Also not landscaped or furnished or equipped. We wonder why it took so long, too.
What is the point trying to educate someone like you!!!
You are just another architect for spewing garbage and lava. WHY don’t you just appreciate what is given to you and stop spewing all that lava of yours.