Marigot Hospital is completed – PM Skerrit

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has announced that the new Marigot Hospital which will serve the north east of Dominica is completed.

Skerrit made the announcement during his weekend Annou Pale talk show and disclosed that the 40,000 square feet two-floor hospital will have a 75-bed capacity, a wide range of essential services and modern state-of-the-art facilities.

The new Marigot Hospital will provide services which will include Ambulatory Services, Emergency Care, Intensive Care (ICU), Maternity and Paediatric Care, Laboratory and Radiology Services and Trauma Centre.

“The Marigot Hospital is completed; we are now moving to have it furnished and put the equipment in,” he said. “Very soon we will move towards the formal commissioning of the hospital.”

Skerrit continued, “I am sure the folks in the Marigot Health District will be grateful for this.”

The new hospital will attend to the immediate health needs of the people in Marigot Health District which includes communities of Marigot, Concord, Kalinago Territory, Wesley, Woodford Hill, Palm Tree, Calibishie, Bense and Anse D’ Mai, and also the Douglas-Charles Airport.

The construction of the hospital is fully funded by the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme, with Rayneau Construction as the contractor.