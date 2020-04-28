Marigot hospital under construction says PM Skerrit

Construction work is ongoing on the much-talked-about Marigot hospital amidst the threat of the dreaded Covid-19.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit revealed that 1000 cubic yards of concrete will be poured on the foundation of that hospital this week.

In 2016, the Marigot Hospital was closed temporarily after mold and fungus were discovered in the building and its services were moved to the Wesley Health Centre.

“On Wednesday [April 29] we will have the largest pour of concrete in the country, at any one time on the Marigot Hospital,” Skerrit revealed. “So we are pushing these projects. This is why we allowed some constructions to take place, respecting the social distancing to ensure that people can be employed.”

In making the announcement Skerrit cited the importance of facilities such as Health Centres and Hospitals are important.

He also said that there are a number of other government housing projects which will require the services of local contractors.

“We have Health Centres being built now, I believe about 8 of them now and we have a local contractor who built the one in Portsmouth at Georgetown and I can say to you that he has passed the test in flying colours and he has gotten his second contract for the one in Bagatelle,” Skerrit revealed. “So persons who believe they have the capacity to use the technology that developers are using we would prefer to engage you.”

The prime minister added, “Even with the housing, the housing projects that we have, we are going to cut them into pieces to allow for a greater number of contractors to be engaged and more local contractors to be engaged.”

Skerrit explained that in one community, for example, 70 homes will be built.

“The idea is to break it down into pieces of 3 homes each or 4 homes each and give 4 homes or 3 homes to each contractor to build,” he stated.

He indicated that by Wednesday this week, an announcement will be put out where people interested in building these homes and Health Centres can register.

Meantime, the Prime Minister said in the next few weeks his government will be handing over keys to 105 families to enable them to be in a less vulnerable circumstance during the 2020 Hurricane season.

“We are just months away from the hurricane season and so, while we are dealing with Covid-19, the government now has to deal with preparation for the hurricane season…,” he remarked. “The first week of May we are going to have a meeting with NEPO [The National Emergency Planning Organization] looking at our own preparations in the country.”

Skerrit continued, “This is why we are pushing housing and in the next few weeks we will be handing keys to over 105 families to get them into those homes before the hurricane season, so that, we will have 105 families more who will be in a less vulnerable circumstance at the start of the hurricane season.”