Marigot residents clear the way for them to vote in general election

Marigot residents have cleared the way to ensure that they will vote in tomorrow’s general election.

Today, they cleared the roads in marigot of blockages from recently held protests over the hot button issue of electoral reform.

Brian Linton, the brother of Opposition leader, Lennox Linton, made the disclosure during an interview with Q95 Radio on Wednesday.

He said the cleanup was done by the same persons who were involved in the protests actions in order for officials to make the necessary preparations in the Marigot constituency for tomorrow’s elections.

“The people who are supposed to come and prepare the Marigot constituency for elections tomorrow can make their way up to the constituency,” he said.

“It is being cleared by the people who saw the need for the protest… they are the very ones cleaning the road so the government must not have any excuse for bringing all that is necessary to be brought up to Marigot on time.”