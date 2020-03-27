Martinique predicts surge in coronavirus cases as number jumps to 81

The number of people infected with the coronavirus (COVID)-19) in Martinique has rocketed to 81.

It was reported on Thursday that in 24 hours, the medical services in Martinique registered 15 additional patients. They are hospitalized at the CHUM (Center Hospitalier Universitaire de Martinique, specifically at the Pierre Zobda Quitman hospital in Fort-de-France). Among these 15 people, 12 are in intensive care and ten of them are incubated.

Infectious disease specialists say that by the end of March, beginning of April, the number of patients will increase significantly.

Since the start of the health crisis two of the COVID-19 patients in Martinique have been healed and one person has died.

Health officials have reminded Martiniquan citizens of the importance of respecting the confinement rules.

There are now 84 cases of COVID-19 in Guadeloupe. Among the confirmed cases, 24 patients are hospitalized at the CHU Pointe-à-Pitre / Abymes (9 patients in intensive care including a patient from Saint-Martin, 15 in the service of infectious and tropical diseases) and 4 at the Center Hospitalier de Basse-Terre.