Masonic Lodge donates to charitable organizations

St.George Lodge has presented cheques amounting to a little less than $EC12,000 to fourteen charity organizations in Dominica.

The St. George Lodge is a basic organizational unit in Dominica, of Freemasonry.

The recipient organizations include Dominica Council on Aging, R.E.A.C.H, Roseau infirmary, Methodist Church, Chances, Mahaut Home for the Aged, Operation Youth Quake and Alpha Center Other recipients are Dominica Diabetic Association, Dominica Cancer Association, Portsmouth Home for Aged, Grotto Home, Girl Guide Association of Dominica and Dominica Boy Scout Association.

At the donation ceremony held recently, Charity Steward of Lodge No. 3421, Francis Emmanuel, donations also came from the District Grand Lodge of Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean.

He said at every monthly meeting of their Lodge, the agenda lists a special item in its summons “To honor the cause of Charity”.

“There are a number of projects in this country or rather all over the world, [that] are funded by the Masonic lodges from the contributions received from masons,” he said.

“Some are used for the renovation of Masonic temples or paid to individuals for their benefit such as educational fees for the children, medical aids and treatment in hospitals as many poor downtrodden can’t afford to meet the medical expenses from their pockets,” Emmauel said.

He said charitable giving is the founding principle of Free Masonry and expressed his happiness in making this gesture and hopes to help persons to achieve the charitable objectives of their organizations.