McIntyre says new hospital will provide ‘state-of-the-art, modernized’ service

Dominica Labour Party (DLP) candidate for the Roseau Valley constituency, Dr. Irvin McIntyre has said that on completion of the $40 million China/Dominica Friendship Hospital, there will be a state-of- the-art, modernized hospital service ‘comparable to those anywhere in the developed countries.’
McIntyre made the announcement while addressing the launching ceremony of DLP candidate for the Roseau South Constituency, Chekira Lockhart-Hypolite held at the Newtown Savannah on Sunday.
He mentioned the new HIFU [High Intensity Focus Ultrasound] machine which was the subject of some public discussion after prime minister Skerrit first spoke about it recently.
“This is just a machine that can manage non-invasively, the surgical cancer and non-cancer situations,” Dr. McIntyre stated. “We don’t have to cut anymore that is why we have the HIFU machine.”
McIntyre added that there is also an MRI machine, “and thirdly, we are getting a new state-of-the-art new CT Scan machine with 160 slices [offers a larger imaging area] compared to the 60 slice machine that we presently have.”
He said there will also be a PCR machine and a Polymerase Chain Reaction machine will help in the diagnosis of dengue and leptospirosis.
“In the past we would have to send samples all the way to Trinidad and wait for two weeks to get the results. We are going to have this machine at our hospital where we can diagnose those things right there and not wait for results from Trinidad in two weeks’ time,” Dr. McIntyre stated.
He said the first phase of the new hospital will be handed over this month.
“The first phase is going to be handed over to us this month and this first phase includes the Accident and Emergency Department, the administration, radiology, laboratory and the diagnostic outpatient department,” he said.
Recently, members of cabinet and the media visited the project site of the hospital.
The China/Dominica Friendship Hospital is being funded by the Government of the People’s Republic of China.
