MDC student-athlete Chelsey Linton graduates from Missouri State University

Chelsey Linton will graduate from Missouri State University on December 13, 2019. Chelsey is the first student-athlete of the Marigot Development Corporation(MDC) US Study Program – The Student-Athlete Section to have done so successfully.

Chelsey Linton, a heptathlete, was recruited by Missouri State University (MSU) on a full athletic scholarship, based on her stellar performances at the Essex County College. After three years, with two years as a student-athlete and one year as a full-time student, Chelsey graduates with an accounting degree. At MSU she was named on the 2016-17 Track & Field: MVC Athletics Director’s Honor Roll- MVC Honor Roll

Chelsey began her bachelor’s degree journey as a Essex County College Wolverine, where she graduated with an associate’s degree and racked up several honors and awards including the (i) 2015 – National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Indoor Track & Field All-American; (ii) 2016 -Finished 2nd at the 2016 NJCAA Outdoor National Championships in the heptathlon.

Linton started her athletics career at the Wills Strathmore Stevens School and then the North East Comprehensive School and a member of the WesMar Rangers Track and Field Athletics Club. During that period Chelsey represented Dominica at CARIFTA Games and other regional championships. Some of her achievements at that level include (i) 1stDominican CAC Age Group Heptathlon Champion; (ii) 1stDominicanCARIFTA Games U-17 Heptathlon Champion and (iii) 1stDominican U-20CARIFTA Games Heptathlon Champion and current record holder.

Mention must be made of the many people who were instrumental in Chelsey’s successes, such as Coach Godwin Dorsette, her mum, Ms. Vilma Prevost, her supportive family both at home and in the USA, and the Marigot Development Corporation. The MDC and the wider Marigot community are very proud of Chelsey’s accomplishments and of the role model she has become.