Universal Service Fund supports ICT access in the Kalinago territory  

The National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC) continues in its pursuit to improve access to Information and Communications Technology (ICT) in Dominica with focus on the rural areas. Recently the NTRC furnished the Tanubuku Library in the Kalinago Territory with ICT equipment valued in excess of $50,000. This donation replaces the computers previously provided to the Tanubuku Library in 2015 which was destroyed by hurricane Maria in 2017.

The donation comprises All-in One computers and a printer and will be used to facilitate training.

The NTRC has also been working with the Kalinago Territory Parliamentary Representative, Hon. Cozier Frederick, to provide a Community Wi-Fi network for that area. The process is ongoing, as the network is being built out but already persons are enjoying FREE internet within the territory. Community Wi-Fi is a viable way of providing access to underserved areas and this is the fourth (4th) community network that the NTRC has established throughout Dominica.

Providing access to information and most importantly the Internet is one of the main goals of the NTRC and have already expended in excess of two million dollars to provide internet and in some cases, access devices to school children and Dominicans on a whole. All these initiatives are being funded from the Universal Service Fund.

The NTRC celebrates its twentieth (20th) year in existence this year and will continue to promote open entry, market liberalization and competition in electronic communications in Dominica.