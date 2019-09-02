Media workers participate in media advocacy training on cervical cancer

A number of media practitioners from various organizations in Dominica have participated in a Media Advocacy Training on Cervical Cancer Control and Management Guidelines in order to build their capacity and knowledge in to assist in the fight against cervical cancer.

The training was organized by the Ministry of Health and Social Services through the Health Promotion Unit in collaboration with Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and was held at the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU) building on Friday.

It is also part of the drive to continue fighting Non- Communicable Diseases (NCD’s) on island.

“The training here today is prevention of cervical cancer,” Acting Health Promotion Coordinator Mignon Rolle-Shillingford said during an interview with the media. “We know cervical cancer is the second leading, and in some years now, the first cause of death in females in terms of cancer and we have started to tackle this.”

She said PAHO has always given the department assistance on strategies that need to be put in place.

According to her, first there will be adapting and updating of the cervical cancer guidance and protocol for Dominica which will include screening for women.

Rolle-Shillingford went on to say that the other aspect is the implementation of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine.

“A number of countries in the Caribbean region have already implemented the HPV vaccine and Dominica has decided to implement HPV vaccine this year in the school term,” she revealed. “We have also looked at the different Caribbean countries and their best practices.”

Dissemination of information to the public via the media, according to Rolle-Shillingford, has been identified as an important aspect of a “massive campaign” which is being undertaken to fight the virus.

She said one of the goals is to prevent children from getting any type of cancers associated with the HPV Virus and the Ministry of Health has already done a number of empowerment and advocacy training sessions in that regard.

“We have done all of our healthcare providers; we have done the media; we still have to do our teachers, our education providers,” she indicated. “We will also be going to the PTA’s, to communities, the churches. We are going to ensure that we leave no stone unturned.”

Rolle-Shillingford explained how the vaccine works.

“This one we are introducing [is] not a live, but a sympatric – something that is not live in the body – and the body is able to do the same thing and develop antibodies,” Rolle-Shillingford explained.

Meantime, PAHO Country Programme Specialist, Anneke Wilson believes that the training was very successful with full participation from those present.

“We are looking forward to working with the media to have at least a 99 percent coverage as it relates to the implementation in Dominica,” she said.

She said they are trying to get everyone on board and committed, including the media, parents and teachers to ensure “a very successful implementation plan.”

Wilson said that in Dominica, people seem to be committed to the process.