Meeting with President was useful says media association executive member

Executive member of the Dominica Media and Communication Association, Dionne Durand, has described as useful, a meeting between President Charles Savarin and representatives of media houses in Dominica.

The meeting was held on Wednesday morning and was attended by most of the media houses on the island.

“I thought the meeting was useful in the sense that first, it gave media practitioners some insight as to the objective of the series of consultations and how they are expected to address the issue at hand,” Durand told our newsroom.

The series of meetings, initiated by the President, is being held against the backdrop of calls for electoral reform before the December 6 polls by the opposition parties, the Concerned Citizens Movement, the Electoral Reform Effort Group and others.

Durand said that with only nine days away from the general election, it was important to understand the President’s mindset to determine if the consultations will have any bearing at all on the conduct of the December 6 polls.

“We were also able to get some clarity on certain matters of contention including the Opposition’s claim that the Electoral Office is unable to consider its objections to names on the voting register,” Durand added.

She was referring to a release issued by the Electoral Office on Monday stating that no further amendments could now be made to the electors’ register since, as required by law, “the register of electors shall be closed to alterations on the date on which notice of an election is given”.

And although, according to the Electoral Office, the previous deadline given for the submission of claims and nominations was November 19, that notice, based on the law, has been superseded by the issuance of the writs for elections on November 6, 2019.

“Significantly, we also sought and received clarity on the matter of an injunction filed in September 2018 and whether this was, in fact, a factor that is impeding progress with electoral reform,” the DMCA official revealed.

She said the media practitioners present noted the President’s overall aim of quelling tensions ahead of the elections and his call for the media to play its part in that regard.

“However, I am happy that the President also heard from us the need to acknowledge the concerns of those citizens making a case for electoral reform measures,” Durand remarked. “We look forward to the President’s statement ahead of the elections and are particularly encouraged that he plans to meet with heads of various groups who have sought an audience to air their concerns on the matter of electoral reform.”