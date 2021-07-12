Mehul Choksi granted $10k bail to seek specialized medical attention in Antigua

The alleged Indian fugitive Mehul Choksi has been granted bail in the sum of $10,000.00 to travel to Antigua and Barbuda for specialized medical attention not available in Dominica as recommended by medical authorities.
This decision came this morning when High Court Judge Justice Bernie Stephenson approved a Consent Order stating that consideration was given to Choksi’s health which is on the decline and his need to access medical services overseas.
The 62-year-old diamond tycoon who gained citizenship in Antigua and Barbuda, is wanted by the Indian judicial authorities for allegedly cheating the Punjab National Bank of over two billion US dollars, one of India’s largest bank fraud cases in decades.
The circumstances surrounding the mysterious appearance of Choksi on a remote beach in Dominica remain a mystery.
Whilst his attorneys allege that he was kidnapped, beaten and unwillingly brought to Dominica, the police claim that he entered the shores illegally on May 24, 2021.
A charge of illegal entry has since been laid against him to which he pleaded not guilty. Choksi has been a patient at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital (DCFH) since May 29, 2021, as he is bleeding in the brain among other medical conditions.
Previous requests for bail by Choksi’s attorneys have denied first by the Chief Magistrate, Candia Carrette-George and later by High Court Judge Justice Wynante Adrien-Roberts, who deemed him a “flight risk.”
However, at today’s hearing, Justice Stephenson granted the special bail with some conditions attached.
She ordered that upon arrival in Antigua, Choksi is to consult with Antiguan neurologist, Dr. Hayden Osborne, at the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre and must inform the court of any change of specialist.
Additionally, prior to his admission to bail, Choksi must pay EC$10,000.00 in cash to the court to secure his appearance for his illegal entry trial in the magistrate court in Dominica.
It was further ordered that the Antigua and Barbuda citizenship holder must notify the Roseau Police Station and the High Court of his address in Antigua and must not change that address without first notifying the court. Upon his return to Dominica, he must notify the court of his address and his bail will be reviewed within 48 hours.
Choksi will only return to Dominica when a doctor certifies that he is fit to stand trial.
A stay order has also been issued on his illegal entry matter in the Magistrate court.
The hearing of the application for judicial review in the Choksi matter filed recently by his attorney was was adjourned to January 26, 2022. Choksi’s team is seeking judicial review of decisions taken by the acting Chief of Police, Lincoln Corbette, the investigating police officer, Alleyne Maximea, Minister of National Security Rayburn Blackmoore and the Chief Magistrate Carrette-George.
While Choksi did not appear in person at today’s hearing, he did participate via zoom from his hospital bed.
Trinidadian born Senior Counsel Douglas Mendes was also added to Choksi’s legal team, joining attorney-at-law, Queen’s Counsel Justin Simon based in Antigua and Barbuda and Dominican lawyers, Julien Prevost, Zena Moore-Dyer, Gina Dyer-Munro, Wayne Marsh, Cara Shillingford-Marsh and Wayne Norde.
So, i thought he was a “flight risk”. An attempted murderer from massacre got bail no problem. It had to take the man to be on the brink of death for us to see some kind of humanity. So how come all of a sudden he go from being a flight risk to being sent away for medical attention. Wickedness in high and low places indeed.
I may die before Mehul Choksi but if he dies in Dominica it will be a real mess for Dominica so let him go back to Antigua and Barbuda where he is a citizen of, so if he dies in Antigua and Barbuda no worries because he is a citizen there and well they have an international airport so India can send for the body if the still need it… LMFAO
Notice since his presence in Dominica has made the international news all of a sudden they decided to get rid of him. Yours truly could not stand all the heat and questions about why he was in Dominica.
In all seriousness, we must name something “CHOKSI” in Dominica so we never forget the the lying, the corruption, the crooked court and those who called themselves “lawyers” and chief MAD-IS-TRATE. That street in front of the court house should be called “CHOKSI STREET”.
Tell me when last they give a man bail to leave the Country..lmfao!!
Fly Choksi fly..
Let’s see when he will come back to answer his charge.
There is a saying that the law is an as.. This matter brings that out quite glaringly. The chief magistrate and the high court judge first stated that Choksi was a flight risk and denied him bail, not even to remain in Dominca because he would be a flight risk and abscond. Now the high court judge is granting Choksi bail so he can go to Antigua. This doesn’t make much sense because the law officials are consenting to sending the man out of the country which they feared he might have done. Did they consider requesting that the health specialist come to Dominica at Choksi’s expense to evaluate and treat him in the first instance, instead of agreeing to allow him to travel out of the country, which they feared in the first place? The law is a jackas..😄
So you are saying that the doctor should come here, the place with not even plaster to use which equipment to diagnose him? He should carry an MRI in a plane? Then after he is diagnose lets say he is still alive, recommend to fly him out somewhere, cuz we have nothing here. Sometimes we must think without our own biases. You make absolutely no sense.
Frank N Stein, apparently you must be a neurologist to predetermine what the neurosurgeon can work with and what he needs. More power to you. Didn’t the doctors here make a determination of something?
This is the high level of STUPIDITY by some of the UWP.IT is the decision of the COURT,not the government to send CHOKSI to Antigua.We should ask Lennox Linton WHY is he front and center of the CHOKSI matter,what is in it for Linton?
Clown, Mr. Linton is on the side of fairness, justice for all, and righteousness. He has a soul saturated with compassion for others. This is the kind of person and leader that Dominica needs to lead us out the present morass into a state of tranquility and ultimately prosperity. Abandon that sinking ship , it’s heading to the abyss.
Fairness like beauty is in the eye of the beholder. UWP just continue their association with corrupt folks like Choksi and to them it matters not, bunch of hypocrites.
While you continue to associate with corrupt folks like your govt starting with the head huncho. Stop talking rubbish
Ideally Skerrit is PM….he is the one who should be speaking first!
Why you not calling on Skerrit to be open to all Media on the matter?
But seriously, why is it that your boss Skerrit so shy with international media?
De flair and dubious charisma that he extolls in Dominica won’t work on de international media?
Lin clown, what is in it for Linton is leadership. Your idol volunteered Dominica’s involvement in this unholy alliance. He stayed quiet for weeks whilst his government allowed the good name of Dominica to be tarnished internationally. Once Reuters picks up a story you know it’s legit, take the story to the bank. First the Jet sent to take Choksi to India left empty, now the judge has agreed to let Choksi go to Antigua, and the Indians who were here trying to help Dominca with it’s case of illegal entry by Choksi left in the dead of night. You, Clown are trying to change the subject but you can’t. Look into the mirror and tell yourself what you and your idol are, losers!!?
It is a high level of naivete to state so boldly that the government (or, select politicians) had no role in the performance of this entire dramatic farce, including this outcome.
This was glaringly visible from the time of Choksi’s arrival and police-cell concealment for several days, well outside the rule of law normally applied in Dominica. It continued through various court efforts by state prosecutors and near incoherent judicial decisions by more than one level of the resident legal system. No other illegal entrant to Dominica had ever been treated in such a manner, as I have previously written.
In the end, this situation had become so uncomfortable to so many that a “face-saving” solution of bail so he could depart back from whence he came was created. Choksi is unlikely to return to a place he never wanted to be in to begin with.
But – and I truly thought I would never say this – every judicial officer involved best take a long, hard look at themselves in a…
The man is the leader of the opposition and a DOMINICAN. He as well as you and I all have a right to ensure the matter is dealt with fairly especially as the integrity of the nation is at risk. Are you a sometimeish patriot? or only when it suits your pocket? It is not just Mr. Linton, a host of other Dominicans in and out of Dominica are very concerned. your lack of concern is what is questionable.
You blue vex wi, you that bozo. presssssure !! in all you
The high court has taken a decision which will hopefully bring an end to Dominica’s, more specifically the corrupt Labor party’s and Skerritt’s involvement in this soap opera. Dominica had no reason to be involved in this. According to the leader of the opposition, Mr. Linton, Dominca volunteered itself and didn’t understand the mess they were getting involved in. To begin with why wasn’t the boat which brought him here allowed to leave and none of it’s other occupants arrested and charged with illegal entry? Let Choksi go to Antigua and deal with his mess he got himself in. Let the Antiguan authorities and the Indians resolve their extradition issues. I hope there will be an investigation into the twists and turns, legal and illegal, which happened in Dominica. We know that Skerritt won’t ask for the investigation and the trial will reveal much. Hopefully we can say to Choksi, good riddance.
what none sense is this?? what for the high court and them to check they not checking this none sense pissing me off i swear. leave the man check his seen OMG!!!!!!!!
Whatever Skerrits plan was for Choksi, the pressure on him was so heavy that he had to sent him back to Antigua. But the PM of Dominica could not afford to loose face, so he instructed the courts to let Choksi go on bail. Mark my words, Choksi will never come back to DA and Skerrit managed to sweep the entire affair under the carpet. But Dominicans keep on loving their PM until it is tooooo late.
all you haters of Skerrit always have you all scenarios well thought of and put together. Skerrit has NO control over the judicial system. He can’t instruct the court to do as he pleases. So much ignorance an so much hate for one man!!!!!!!!! smh
skerrit said he runs tings in Dominica
Are you brave enuff to look him straight in de face and tell him dat he does not?
Good thing we cant see your face to laugh
So, let me get that straight now – So even Antigua has better medical facilities and treatments that Dominica? Ehhh? Shame they shame because they didn’t know what to do with poor Choksi since they have jailed him for nothing! They got some diamond 💎 nuh? Boy look a backward place I call home.
Skerrit came under too much pressure about this affair, so he devised yet another cock and bull story why Choksi was sent back to Antigua. By the way, the first cock and bull story in this affair was the landing of Choksi at the Cabrits, welcomed by Blackmoore, the Chief of police, the main passport agent lawyer and Skerrit hiding at the Kempinski (just in case).
They must have better medical facilities there. Easy to beat Dominica on that front because not many people come out alive of our ‘state of the art’ PingPong hospital in Goodwill.
This Choksi matter reads like a circus. Since he is an Antiguan citizen them why not consider that an extradition. He belongs in Antigua anyway.
Easy and simple. Antigua stands to have their CBI program damaged if they extradite him themselves.
All I can do is laugh and shake my head. The whole system is rotten to the core. This is the government face saving move, because their rendition operation blew up in their face and they have credible way of defending the judicial review sort by Choksi’s attorneys. This story should actually read; ” Illegal entry charge against Choksi was dropped and he was deported to Antigua”, because in reality that’s what happened. This man will never set foot on Dominica again…
I honestly hope that he does set foot in Dominica again. This time to expose the corrupt practices that go on in high places. The three (3) unscrupulous leaders should be exposed for exactly who they are – crooks, vagabonds, abductors, rogues, educated derelicts, gangsters dressed up in jackets and ties.
Anyway papa that is confusion. God has His way of sorting things out.
The PRINCESS will get some positive work to do now!
Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner was CHOSKI…. Wonder what shall be next now that the CHOSKI menu is temporary on hold.
@Kid on the Block
I think what is next is to bring criminals from Antigua and corrupt Dominica to justice..
The level of corruption and incompetence that was displayed to the international community by this case is more damaging than anything coming out of Dominica in recent history. When a kidnapped and tortured victim can be treated like a criminal while Dominica allowed the real criminals to sail on, one can only conclude that Dominica is involved in collusion to kidnap and torture. Now that they have failed in their planned extradition with India they musty return the embarrassment to Antigua, but the damage to Dominica is already done internationally! But most Dominicans will not understand this. Labour ka twavay!
“Choksi’s team is seeking judicial review of decisions taken by the acting Chief of Police, Lincoln Corbette, the investigating police officer, Alleyne Maximea, Minister of National Security Rayburn Blackmoore and the Chief Magistrate Carrette-George.” The leaders of incompetence and corruption! God forbids this man dies on Dominica soil.
As the world turns the plot thickens. Those darn ahses we have as our SSU (Special Ops) cannot even plan and execute a mission as simple as that then how are they going to defend us? But you see, when you use your skill for evil god takes control. Hence the reason why they failed miserably. Moving forward here is the plan;
1. Get uncle Mehul back to Antigua
2. Have the officer drop the charge of illegal entry or have it dismissed by the magistrate after a couple months for want in prosecution because the officers will not show up in court and there is NO Magistrate in Dca that have the cahunas to issue a bench warrant for them.
The Alleged cunning criminal leading the nation has out witted the court system once again and gotten away with a crime of the century.
Linclown an the other apologist crying blood cuz Choksi not going to India . The ransom not paid
why didnt they want him to go back to antigua?
The nefarious plan by three corrupt countries to get Choksi back to India, by violating several international laws, has back fired in the faces of the 3 evil souls: a brown paperbag, a Chief and inveterate LIAR,an a wicked Indian.
Wonder if that bail granting is not to save further embarrassment, because one has to ask himself whether Choksi will ever return to Dominica.
That’s the kind of embarrassment that satanic people can embroil their country in!!!
AA interesting return to Antigua