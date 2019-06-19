Melissa has to fight for Roseau Central – Wickham

If pollster Peter Wickham had his way about the wives of politicians entering the political arena, the decision would always be flat out “no”.
Wickham was responding to questions by our news desk about the prospects of Melissa Skerrit winning the Roseau Central seat.
Melissa, the wife of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, was brought into the political race by her husband and she was introduced for the first time in February as the new candidate for Roseau Central.
But Wickham has his own reservations about such a move saying, “I have never been thrilled about the idea of wives following their husbands into politics”.
The pollster explained that the seat identified for Melissa is one that the Dominica Labour Party lost two elections ago and one that they have been fighting to regain unsuccessfully.
“She is fighting a seat that the DLP does not hold ………..,” he explained.
In fact, the Roseau Central Constituency has not been held by the Dominica Labour Party since 1975 when it was first contested as a separate constituency created in 1974 as part of a general increase in the number of constituencies from 11 to 21. Prior to that, Roseau was divided into Roseau – Northern and Roseau – Southern with Roseau Central at the time being part of Roseau – Southern. It was won in 1970 by R.O.P Armour of the Leblanc Labour Party. The Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) would win the newly-created Roseau Central seat from 1975 and continued to hold that seat until 20o5 with United Workers Party (UWP) taking control from 2005 to the present.
Wickham said that unlike the situation in other Caribbean islands like Antigua and Barbuda, where the prime minister there had his wife contest a “safe” seat, Melissa has to fight for Roseau Central.
“If she is able to bring it home then it will be good for her but it cannot be compared with Antigua or Jamaica where the wives of these prime ministers are members of parliament,” he added.
Wickham said “Melissa will be tested. This is not a seat that her husband can give her”.
He explained further that while the decision makes good politics, the choice of candidate is another issue.
“If you look at the last couple of elections, Roseau Central has really been where the hemorrhage has been taking place. This new decision marks an assault on Roseau again…” he added.
Wickham said he is anxious to see how the entire situation plays out.
Joseph Issac, the sitting member of parliament for the Roseau Central constituency who ran on a United Workers Party ticket in the last general election, crossed the floor and will now contest Roseau North for the Dominica Labour Party.
Glenroy “Soso” Cuffy will now contest Roseau Central for the UWP.
30 Comments
It is questionable whether the P.M.’s wife is eligible as a member of parliament. Our constitution, under chapter III, Art, 32, point 1a stipulates that: “A person shall not be qualified to be elected or appointed as a representative or Senator if he (she) is by virtue of his own act, under any acknowledgement of allegiance, obedience, or adherence to a foreign power or state”
If mrs. Skerrit is a citizen of the U.S.A, this would disqualify her from membership of our parliament under this rule.
Nothing is more illustrative of Roosevelt Skerrit’s contempt and disrespect for the people of Dominica and the Roseau Central seat than his decision to select his wife to represent that constituency .
It is impossible to digest this news without thinking that politically speaking, the country is retrogressing . It’s as if we are back in the days of JB Charles and Howell Shillingford, the colonial era where people of wealth and influence decided the course of the country, not the democratic process that future generations would come to know.
Skerritt’s decision to impose his wife on the people of Roseau also indicates his tendency towards autocracy. What’s wrong with residents of a constituency picking their own candidates?
Is he so contemptuous of voters that he thinks they are too stupid to have an opinion as to who should represent them?
Apparently he is not satisfied with the wealth he has accumulated. He feels he must create his own dynasty and selecting his wife is the…
Clearly Melo is going to take a beating but I’ll enjoy the handouts she giving along the way
Why are you so tight lipped about your polls? Melissa is a non issue. The Roseau voters are politically astute, and cannot be bought with money or bribes. The same applies to all the other Roseau’s ..
But for Labourites the surprise of their life will be when they hear Labour loses Petite Savanne after holding the seat for 30years!!
She must work in order to get successful result. This notion that you can put a broom in certain constituencies and a particular Party will win, is total disrespect to the people. She must prove to the people that she genuinely cares. Soso is a very weak candidate and so in my view Melissa can create history. Just focus on a grassroots campaign and never lose touch with the people. DLP, for the continued transformation of Dominica!
Mel show them what woman power is you are a loving individual with a big heart you will be victorious
Melissa has no political awareness or intuition. Vying for political office is not a beauty contest. It’s an affront for her husband to force her on the good people of Roseau Central. The lady is an intellectual featherweight, unaccomplished. There is no Ministry of Name Brand nor Cosmetic Products in government.
But what she doing running for election anyway
The woman is too dump
No intellectual capacity
And please she cant be compared to gaston browns wife
Wickham should know that
How dare you say she’s a duncecyat? She’s pretty and she can dance, and she’s pretty and… I bet she can cook too.
Melissa it is a FLAT “NO”, stay away from our govenment democracy business. So please refrain, excuse yourself from this political task you seem to feel honoured to enter. Surely y9u will NOT get my vote, so, says my family and any friends. So please go away, go engage y9ur elf in community work and dont be a failure like your husband who has ruined our island Domininca over 19 years. There is no growth development taking place n Dominica, ony growth taking place appears to be in the pockets of those who are politicians at the highest level while our people are in poverty and down and out. I wonder what is Melissa gonna do IF she wins. Melisa I wish you to lose and head back to the USA. We have not seen or heard any meaningful programme or project you are able to undertake. Your husband failed us and he/you needs to go. We are…
The residents and legally registered voters of the Roseau Central Constituency must protect their political heritage by ensuring that the Dominica Labour Party does not win the Roseau Central Constituency.
The residents and legally registered voters of the Roseau Central Constituency must continue to give their full and unequivocal support to the United Workers Party (UWP) Team Dominica and its candidate, Mr Glenroy “Soso” Cuffy. And be part of the team expected to form the next Government when the upcoming polls are called
This DLP Administration has abandoned Roseau’s development for the past 19 years, and every election season the same DLP comes up with all kinds of plans and programs they never implement. We the people of Roseau cannot be fooled twice, Once bitten by Joseph Isaac, twice shy by the DLP.
We also expect the residents and legally registered voters of Roseau North constituency to totally reject Joseph Isaac when the polls are called. Danny Lugay all the…
I think she will win, but for the life of me. I can’t understand how offering people money in exchange for a vote is right, that’s borderland bribery. If Melissa upon entering your house saw a blue flag, she certainly won’t take your name down to “See what she can do for you “.
I get campaigning and telling peeps I will do X Y and Z , but literally handing out money…the money is given with the understanding that ” I scratch your back you scratch mine.”
Secondly…Miss Skerrit, doesnt have an interest in politics or the people. Her claim to fame is a “Feed the children” initialize. (Congrats but where is min of Education/welfare etc) And other feats performed because of being a PM’s wife. But apart from her husband, I highly doubt she would have been interested in going to run to represent the poor man when she cannot relate. I mean like…
What does she know about putting a nail thru the strap of slipper because the round part under it burst?
Easy Win for Melo without a doubt.
Hahahas once Peter whikam can say that trust me he didnt find nothing good. He would of flat out say she would take it. They are just eating your money my love.
Melissa, I hope you are a strong person. I know you are brave to enter the political fray but for Wickham to speak the way he did, suggests that his polling does not have a win for Labour in Roseau central. The Skerritt family party strategy of liking people to be poor, and giving them pittance so they like you as their provider won’t work, not in Roseau central. The strategy of a win by any means necessary, which saw the mass importation of voters is under scrutiny and the reliance on Haitians to boost the numbers is not going to work. If you thought by bringing down Sinach and company at a cost of $250,000.0 plus would put food on the table and provide jobs and dignity to the populace, you are soon to realize that Roosevelt is a political novice. Start planning for your life after the defeat because it will hit you hard, maybe not financially, but psychologically and socially. Get out before its too late.
Melissa Skerrit will be taking that Roseau Central seat home to the Dominica Labour Party. ‘Mel for the City!’
A WASTE OF TIME candidate. RECYCLED much lmao!! One less seat theOpposition has to think too deep about! Labour gonna lose EVERY ROSEAU constituency!! #Watch
Wickham, this time I agree with you 100%. Melissa as candidate for Roseau Central is a terrible…, horrible idea because she is going to lose BIG time. Everybody knows that, sorry Mel. I know you advised him against it but he does what he wants to do anyway, right? Glenroy “Soso” Cuffy will be victorious! ROSEAU IS BLUE, we blue, we blue and we are staying that way. In fact, we are going to take Roseau Valley, because they don’t want their parl rep to be part of the next opposition (DLP) Skerrit Family Party . Roseau we voting UWP, all the way with the saw. Workersssssss!
Poll… Mr. Wickham, Poll?
Thats what we want. Don’t tell us something we already know.
Release your findings Sir, let us analyze them.
Mr Peter Wickham you are very ignorant of Dominica’s local politics. The Dominica labour party has never won the Roseau central seat, certainly not in thirty-five years. This young girl has never lived in Roseau central, never played any sport at the windsor park, she lived in the united states, we never heard of her until she started a relationship with the prime minister. Mr wickham, it is impossible for her to win Roseau central, and the prime minister knows that. Impossible!!!!!
O its your husband that bring you…in a hot seat…he ir love you.skerro u wickid…popone any cane juice sir?.its good for health but skerro not good for her…soso is a man of natural humility but am not suffering from amnexia..sick mr and mrs…mellisa your children will always be your children but i bet skerro will not slwsys be your whore zee..his a male jazeebel
“If pollster Peter Wickham had his way about the wives of politicians entering the political arena, the decision would always be flat out “no”. Also Wickham is saying: “I have never been thrilled about the idea of wives following their husbands into politics”. Especially this wife who appears to know nothing, just like her failed inept father, about socio-economic development. This is not Soap Opera, but a very arranged slippery soap to further destroy our island. where on earth is this lady gonna be located…as acting Odd Minister. Well, please get rid of this woman and also of Skerrit, and let us build up a new government with the trusted UWP.
This company is not gonna work for Dominica, and our people who are in poverty, with no agriculture and to rip and export. What on earth is Melissa gonna do IF she wins. Well, se better not and she better jump on the next flight and head back to USA, where it appears you are well located. We have no time for flare and political ignorance.
I am so upset and annoyed with the destruction of our Roseau, our villages, our Dominica and to see this fake face smile looking at us as if we wish to have this immature person, like a father, come into our politics empty handed just to be on that broken stage of failed corrupt labour government and be around with bedfellows who for 19years condone this on going Bobol, corrupt whereas we have outstanding issues to deal with. The Bin Bobol, the fertilizer Bobol, the abuse of stats funds through the Red Abusive Clinic nd we want to know if this is what this immature, childish woman would lie to be surrounded by She may ignorant and n denial of the truth of this failed nept Skerrit who has ruined our Dominica. What then on earth is this woman called Melissa doing to get into government with my tax money for her beauty but not for anything to do with being in government. What childish idiotic and loose child to have this Melissa to be in Governemnt whereas her husband have us in poverty.
If Dominicans can’t see by now that Skerrit is indeed a poor decision maker, then this is more proof.
We don’t have to wonder how Dominica got to this state of demise. The man walking with his eyes closed. Why put your wife through this. #MadEgo
The introduction of Melissa to the political arena represents a dictatorial transformation from Skerritt to his wife and possibly down to his son. Since Skerritt believes that he will be PM until he transfers the reign of power to his family, these are the indications that he is paving the way to accomplish that.
Melissa cannot compare to the wives of the PMs of other caribbean islands. The first reason is that these women are EDUCATED! They are intellects in their own rights and they know that work is. Melissa was born into her parents “wealth” for want of a better word then married into our MONEY. Whomever forced her to get into politics is wicked or just senseless and desperate. She would have better served her husband’s political future by just continuing to be the TROPHY wife. If she jumped in on her own because she envy celebrity status or want to copy Maria Browne et al she should learn to accept herself and build on it.
She has not got a chance in hell even if he dumps a truck load of money there. Firstly, she has not got enough upstairs but he would be able to rectify that in buying her a Dr. title. They go cheap in India. Secondly, who the hell is she? What has she done for Dominica? Is giving a few scholarships paid for by passport agents good enough? I would advice her to stay in New York and look after her children rather than coming to DA to show of her handbags, cloth and watches!
What is Peter Wickham talking about? He says the DLP lost the Roseau Central constituency two elections ago. Labour never had Roseau Central. So much for his knowledge about Dominican politics! And DNO did not correct him!
